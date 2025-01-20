“Dice Up Your Defense”: JJ Redick Raves About James Harden’s Sustained Offensive Production

Ahead of the ‘battle of Los Angeles’, Lakers head coach, JJ Redick sang James Harden’s praise ad nauseum. Before matching up against his former team at the Intuit Dome, Redick commended the veteran guard for his IQ and ability to exploit defenses.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the smartest players that has played in this generation. He can dice up your defense in a number of ways. He’s seen every coverage, he’s seen every gimmick, and he continues to produce at a high level,” the rookie coach said about the Beard.

Redick had his fair share of matchups against Harden as a player but tonight’s game marks his coaching debut against the former league MVP. And JJ is wise to be wary of the Beard’s offensive capabilities.

The 10-time All-Star has certainly proven his naysayers wrong this season, producing at a far greater level than he did during his first year in LA. In 38 games played thus far, Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Despite some inefficient shooting splits, the real testament to his excellence is in the Clipper’s record. He has thrived as LA’s offensive engine, using his gravity and experience to create a reliable offense for the team that has them holding the fifth seed halfway through the season.

The 35-year-old is widely recognized as one of the best scorers in NBA history but this campaign has solidified his place amongst some of the playmaking greats that have graced NBA hardwood. As Redick mentioned, 15 years of experience have unlocked Harden’s ability to read opposing defenses and adjust on the fly.

While he ‘diced up defenses’ during his days in Houston as well, there has been a clear change in the veteran’s game since he joined the Nets in 2021. That season began a three-year stint where Harden was averaging over 10 assists per game.

Though injuries would prevent him from sustaining that production for a full season, he displayed more than enough vision and passing IQ to impress his former 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers.

“He’s a high IQ basketball player so a lot of the things we do is stuff he does anyway and some of the other things we just throw out there and had him do it, and he kind of figured it out,” Rivers said in 2022 after Harden joined his 76ers.

That IQ is on full display this season as the Beard has elevated the ceiling on his team’s campaign. Following the departure of Paul George, expectations from this Clippers unit were at a low and few expected to see LAC in the Playoff conversation once Kawhi Leonard was sidelined at the start of the campaign.

Instead, Harden has transformed them into the best team in Los Angeles as they have won more games than the Lakers thus far and look to keep it that way