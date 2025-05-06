Stephen A. Smith Holds Only James Harden Accountable For Playoffs Exit

In classic Los Angeles Clippers fashion, the team fell to the Denver Nuggets in a disastrous Game 7 performance. Despite boasting a five point lead after the first quarter, LA looked like a shell of the team that unexpectedly battled its way to the postseason. The Nuggets led by as many as 35 points by the second half, but Stephen A. Smith only has one person to blame for the Clippers’ failures.

Advertisement

Stephen A. wasn’t happy with James Harden, who once again squandered an opportunity at a deep playoff run. The former MVP falters in those high-leverage scenarios and once again failed to show what makes him one of the best regular-season guards in NBA history.

The Beard is understandably facing criticism for folding in another career-defining moment, but it’s not because he couldn’t hit his shots – it’s because he wasn’t taking them. From a perennial All-Star still looking for his first ring at 35 years old, Stephen A. believes this type of performance is unacceptable.

“And if you’re James Harden, I hope you’re watching. We ain’t talking about your game. We’re talking about the fact that you refuse to show it at the most pivotal moment, which is a Game 7,” Smith said before criticizing Harden’s effort throughout the contest.

“Eight shot attempts? If we’re sitting here today, and James Harden scores 7 points because he shot the ball 25 times and just couldn’t hit the backside of the ocean. Okay, he would still be criticized, but he’d be criticized for, ‘All right, you didn’t get it done.'” Stephen A. continued. “That’s fine. That happens … In his case, we’re talking about how he didn’t try.”

Smith was adamant that there is no reason for Harden to only shoot eight times, especially considering his recent showings in elimination games. “There is no excuse for the last four Game 7’s with four different teams that James Harden has played with that he has attempted 51 shots. In four games, in four Game 7’s. That is an indictment.”

Smith did not share the same disdain for Kawhi Leonard, who only shot 13 times in that pivotal close out game. He also did not mention Harden’s 13 assists to only two turnovers. However, when you’re a former MVP, criticism is far more common.

Clippers president is still satisfied with Harden’s production

Despite another Game 7 disappearing act, James Harden is still viewed favorably by Clippers president, Lawrence Frank. The longtime coach and executive shared the confidence he has in the franchise’s star duo, despite the team’s disappointing playoff exit.