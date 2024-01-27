“Did Draymond Green Just Hit a Step Back?”: Former NFL Star Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Warriors Star’s Clutch 3-pointer against Portland

Draymond Green‘s reputation has taken a massive beating this year, primarily due to his violent actions on the court. Many have even questioned whether the Golden State Warriors would be better off without the veteran forward. It’s rare to see a positive social media post about Green these days, but an old highlight of his, left fans and retired NFL star Dez Bryant, completely shocked.

The clip is from a game between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers from the 2013-14 season. With under 13 seconds left, Golden State was trailing by 3, and Stephen Curry advanced the ball up the court, looking for the game-tying shot. Green set a screen for the Warriors guard before pivoting and receiving a pass. He faked a drive to the rim to shake off his defender before hitting a game-tying stepback three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Watching Green hit a stepback three deep in the fourth quarter prompted Bryant to ask,

“Bruh did Draymond [Green] just hit a step back? Crazy”

Those were Green’s only points of the game. However, they sent the two teams to overtime. Despite the incredible shot and Curry’s 47-point effort, the Warriors lost 119-117. That season, Green played all 82 regular season games but started only 12. The following year, he was elevated to the Warriors’ starting lineup, and it kickstarted the dynasty that has since won four NBA titles.

While Green may not be the offensive player he once was for the Golden State Warriors, he is still a massive player for the Golden State Warriors at the moment. In fact, the player is also clearly trying to bring his three-ball back, as he has visibly been attempting more shots from deep this season. With the star starting to find himself both physically and mentally now, the Warriors do stand a chance to make the playoffs this season. However, with the franchise still standing just 12th in the West, things are going to be far from easy.

Draymond Green used to be reliable on offense

This clip is a reminder that Green used to be a reliable offensive option. Despite sharing the court with Curry and Klay Thompson, who did the bulk of the scoring, the forward also averaged 18.1 points in his first season as a starter. He was a cornerstone in the Warriors’ run to the title in 2014-15. The following season, Green improved further, averaging 19.5 points, as Golden State finished the regular season with a 73-9 record, the best in NBA history.

After Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in the 2016 offseason, Green was relegated to the fourth option on offense. Despite his limited role, he averaged 15.1 and 16.3 points in the first two seasons that the former MVP spent with the franchise. Between 2014 and 2018, Green averaged 5.4 three-point attempts per game, showcasing how critical he was even as a third or fourth option.

The 2018-19 season was Green’s worst on the offensive end at the time, where he averaged a meager 11.2 points per game. His offensive output has waned even further post that campaign, and he became the Warriors’ defensive anchor, deferring offensive duties to his teammates.

This season, he’s averaging 18 points per game, his highest mark since the 2015-16 season. However, he has played only 18 of the Warriors’ 42 games this season, and despite his output on offense, they are 8-10 in the games he has played. Perhaps the Warriors need him more on the defensive end than on offense.