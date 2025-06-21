After Starting Football Just 1 Year Ago, Dez Bryant’s Son Is Already Turning Heads With His Receiving Skills

Dez Bryant was once an unstoppable force in the league. He holds the record for the most touchdown receptions in Dallas Cowboys franchise history. However, that chapter has closed, and now fans are looking ahead to a new one that might be opening—with his son. Dez Bryant Jr. has been turning heads lately with his sticky hands and quick learning curve, and fans are already wondering if he’s gearing up to be the next big thing.

When we say quick learning skills, we mean Bryant’s son is like a sponge. He didn’t start playing football until just a year ago, but Bryant Jr. has already worked his way up from the B team to receiving scholarship offers from Division I colleges.

Recently, he went off for 154 yards in his high school’s spring varsity game. It was a performance that caught a lot of attention, as he made several tough, contested catches. Perhaps the craziest part? He’s a freshman who just finished 8th grade.

At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Bryant Jr. still has a ways to go before he looks like an NFL-caliber player. But with his dad’s guidance, receiving skills, and PR, he looks like he’s on the fast track to becoming a difference-maker at the college level.

“His hands might be stronger than mine, I’m not making that up,” Dez Bryant says in a highlight reel featuring his son.

Dez Bryant Jr is taking over! Better than Dad? @DezJrx @DezBryant Which College should OFFER him? pic.twitter.com/Y86RNLBuyf — Quarterback Plug (@QuarterbackPlug) June 20, 2025

Some colleges have already gotten a head start on Bryant Jr. Schools like Texas A&M and Sacramento State have seen enough and offered him a full-ride scholarship. Only time will tell, but soon he should be receiving more offers from schools over the course of his high school career. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

Fan reactions to the post were mostly filled with people pleading for the future star to join their favorite college. But not everyone was impressed; some criticized the spotlight on Bryant Jr.

“I’m pleading with Dez Bryant as a father. Stop this,” one wrote. “I hate Tik tok,” another commented.

However, many others were excited about the young prospect and quickly came to his defense.

“I love the in game clips that are included in the video!” someone exclaimed.

“Damn a bunch of insecure men in the comments talking down on a kid tryna do something with his life. Figures,” someone else said.

Damn a bunch of insecure men in the comments talking down on a kid tryna do something with his life. Figures — A̷D̷L̷I̷B̷S̷ (@__xKingB) June 21, 2025

All in all, it was a solid clip that officially put Bryant’s son on the map. It’s worth keeping an eye on high school talent from time to time. Without realizing it, you could be watching the next great NFL player. And how cool would it be to say you saw them before anyone else did?

But at the same time, let’s not get carried away. Bryant Jr. still has a long road ahead to reach college, let alone the NFL. He’s likely already feeling plenty of pressure. As someone who only recently started playing, he should be given the space to grow and improve before any lofty expectations are placed on his shoulders.