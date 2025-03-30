“Like Father, Like Son”: Proud Antonio Brown Showcases His 10-Year-Old Son’s Elite Route Running Skills

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Antonio Brown was one of the greatest wide receivers of his generation, but many may not know that he has a son who could be just as talented one day. His name is Ali Brown.

Little AB recently participated in a Sandlot 7v7 Pro-Am Challenge and was seen torching opposing defenses for scores. He also showcased his flair on the field, much like his dad did during his 12-year NFL career.

Antonio spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had a stint with New England and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro first team in four straight seasons from 2014 to 2017. Antonio is a borderline Hall of Famer, which is why we should pay attention to his kids — they could very well be the next great generational talents.

AB has six children with three different women. He has three sons and a daughter, named Autonomy (11), Ali (10), Apollo (8), and Allure (5). He is also the father of Antonio Brown Jr. (18) and Antanyiah Brown (17). But today, we’re focusing on the 10-year-old, Ali.

In the clip that the former wideout shared, Ali displayed the same running style and flair as his Papa. He got open with ease and even taunted defenders on his way to the end zone.

“I’m Ali Brown,” AB’s son said at the beginning of the clip that was shared online. The videographer then asked him to say something to the crowd. “This is easy! This is easy!” a cheerful Ali remarked.

The 10-year-old then started by catching a simple crossing route over the middle to pick up a chunk of yards. He also faked out his defender with a crazy zig route and caught another pass for a solid chunk.

After that, he blazed past the defense in back-to-back clips and busted the coverages for easy touchdowns. Ali even blew a kiss to his defenders on the way to the end zone, then waved “goodbye” to them after his team picked up the win.

Antonio Brown captioned the video, “Like father, like son…” And capped it off by showcasing Ali’s ring that he got for winning the tournament.

The fans in the comments loved what they saw from Antonio’s kid. And they weren’t just your average fans.

Dez Bryant commented, “Bruh, he moves just like you!” That is high praise coming from a former All-Pro receiver.

Kevin Adams, host of one of the most popular Steelers podcasts, also chimed in, “He gonna look real nice in black and gold 84 in about 15 years.”

Another user penned, “Dude already a first rounder.” Meanwhile, one Steelers fan poked one of their current receivers, who’s been somewhat disappointing in recent years, “He runs better routes than Pickens.”

Of course, it’s going to be a while before we see what happens with Ali. But this is a great start. If he keeps it up, he could have an illustrious career just like his dad.

For now, he and his father will focus on securing a full-ride scholarship to a big-time school. Before we know it, he could be in college and then in the NFL. It just goes to show that sometimes athletic ability really is in the genes.

We’ve seen it in the past with Eli and Peyton Manning and their dad, Archie. And we’ve seen it in other sports as well. Steph and Dell Curry, Klay and Mychal Thompson, as well as Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., all had similar play styles. It’ll be interesting to see how Ali turns out.