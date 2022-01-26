“Did I say that sh*t about wanting to leave Brooklyn?!”: James Harden gets chippy with reporter after being asked about rumors surrounding his potential free agency in 2022

James Harden comes up with a curt response to rumors around him being unhappy with life with the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets may have lost to the Lakers, but James Harden was absolutely exceptional against the Lakers.

In 38 minutes, the Beard had 33 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 45,8% from the field on 24 shots. An amazing performance to cap off his 35th career 30 point-triple double. Even without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant by his side, he was giving the Lakers problems throughout the whole game.

Despite his improved performances off-late though, or perhaps, because of them, there have been rumors saying that the star is no longer happy in Brooklyn. And while he has the option in his contract to stay with the team until the 2023 offseason, it has been suggested by multiple league sources that he could look to enter free agency as soon as this year.

After the Nets’ 106-96 loss to the Lakers, James Harden sat down for his post-game interview, where he was asked about these rumors. And let’s just say his answer did not make him look like a very happy man.

James Harden answers reporter’s questions about rumors around him, with a little question of his own

James Harden doesn’t often get chippy with reporters after games. Heck, unlike KD and Kyrie, the man is actually known to be fairly light-hearted with reporters. But, on this day, it seems that the Beard tried a quick change-up in his style. Take a look at the tweet below.

James Harden on today’s reporting: “I don’t know about reports. Did you guys hear that from me?” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 26, 2022

Yikes.

Despite the answer not exactly being the happiest one, we have to say, it’s only understandable for Harden to ask this question. After all, these insane rumors are taken as fact without any form of the player’s consent. And then the player himself has to answer for it.

But was it a denial of the rumor completely? Or did he say that he was going to be picking up his player option to stay with the Nets until the 2023 offseason?

Nope. We can’t say he did.

