“LeBron James is out here making James Harden and the Nets look stupid!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers superstar comes up with an incredible highlight in Brooklyn

Lakers superstar LeBron James comes up with an incredible highlight late against the Brooklyn Nets

We know you’ve heard it about a million, billion, even gazillion times by now. But boy is LeBron James still going strong at 37.

The man is averaging an incredible 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. He is also shooting 52.2% from the field, and 35.2% from beyond the arc. In other words, the man is just casually doing it all for the LA Lakers. Heck, the man even got a pretty sweet highlight out of doing the exact same thing for the franchise against the Brooklyn Nets.

Without further ado, how about we get into this already?

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James makes the Nets look absolutely silly on back-to-back plays in the 4th quarter

This probably comes to you as the biggest surprise in the great calculus of the universe, but LeBron James is a pretty smart player. Yes, we know, don’t fall out of your chair in shock, please.

Given his smarts for the game, he can not only make smart passes himself, but also predict how the other team is going to move the ball as well. And against the Brooklyn Nets, the man used that insane ability of his to incredible effect. Take a look at the tweet below.

LEBRON IS ON ONE pic.twitter.com/TOl8kSgDsD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 26, 2022

And you already know NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy over it.

SAY IT WITH ME EVERYONE LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 26, 2022

As great as he’s playing it’s crazy to see age kick in..2-3 years ago or especially in first go sround in Cleveland he’s dunking that from damn near the free throw line. He can still get height., but he’s got to be damn near at the rim. Wow — merrc (@Farcmolkman) January 26, 2022

LeBron is the greatest basketball player of all time. LeBron did everything Jordan did, but better. LeBron made teammates better something Jordan could not do. LeBron is a 4 time NBA champion with each ring proving to be tougher than the last. LeBron is my GOAT and yours as well. — MONK FANATIC (@therealselena23) January 26, 2022

The Lakers eventually closed out this game, winning 106-96. And as you could probably already tell, LeBron James personally had a very good game as well, racking up 33 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

With this win, the Lakers will be hoping to get a bit of a streak going. Because if they don’t, no number of highlights in the world can save them from the play-in tournament… or even from missing the playoffs completely.

Despite all the negatives though, we’d say this win is a good way to start.

