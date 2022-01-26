“Cade Cunningham puts Nikola Jokic on skates with a career-high performance against the Nuggets”: The Pistons rookie joins the ranks of Michael Jordan with his latest performance

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham puts reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on skates with a step back and then drills a 3-pointer.

After accounting for a slow start in his debut season, Cade Cunningham has arrived at the party. The first pick in the 2021 draft, Cunnigham has been putting the league on notice with his performances off- late. Termed as a bust, the 20-year old has turned the tide in his favor.

The month of December saw the turning point for Cunningham, who has been breaking numerous rookie records ever since. Recently, the Pistons guard became the first player to sink five 3-pointers since Stephen Curry in his rookie season. Cunningham has been showcasing his handling skills off late.

If his turnaround fadeaway on veteran Rudy Gay wasn’t enough, Cunnigham had Nikola Jokic lost with his step back. The Pistons rookie recorded a career-high 34-points in a loss against the Nuggets. The Joker was the latest prey to Cunningham’s filthy handles.

Cunningham puts up a spectacle at home, setting a career-high 34-points. The rookie shot 14-for-26 from the field and was 66.7% from the 3-point line.

Cade Cunningham makes Nikola Jokic dance to his handles, breaking records with his career-high against the Nuggets.

Cunningham continues to impress with his recent performance against the Nuggets. The Pistons guard exhibits impressive ball-handling skills, with Jokic being the latest victim. His career-high against the Nuggets has solidified his case for the ROY.

Amongst rookies, Cunningham is 1st in PPG, 2nd in APG, 2nd in SPG, and 6th in RPG. The 6″7′ guard is shooting 45.1% from the field and an impressive 40.7% from the 3-point line since December.

A second look at Cade Cunningham’s FILTHY step-back! The @DetroitPistons are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XvpnwQY5q4 — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2022

Cade Cunningham is now the sixth Pistons rookie to ever record a game with at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (D. Bing, G. Hill, G. Kelser, I. Thomas, K. Tripucka). He is the only rookie in the NBA with such a game this season. #Pistons (via @bball_ref) — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) January 26, 2022

Cade Cunningham step back on Jokic. pic.twitter.com/gX5SyWBH9Z — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2022

Cade Cunningham tonight: 34 PTS (career high)

8 REB

8 AST

6-9 3P He passes Isiah Thomas as the youngest Piston ever with a 30/5/5 game. pic.twitter.com/TYHNDfs2Gm — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2022

Is Cade Cunningham your front runner for rookie of the year? These rankings are difficult to argue against… #Pistons pic.twitter.com/E40Q7amAnC — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 25, 2022

.@CadeCunningham_ joins Michael Jordan as the only rookies with + , , in a game since 1973-74 (via Elias Sports) pic.twitter.com/R7RwxQPAm0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2022

Cunningham, who was written off by many, has had a 360-degree change in his game since last month, breaking records every other game.