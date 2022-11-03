Did Kyrie Irving Apologize? Fans And Reporters Alike Left Flabbergasted as Nets man Doubles Down on Antisemitic Statement

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles up court against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is one of those players with a lot of thoughts on any and all social issues. And, he isn’t one of those people that likes to bite his tongue on any of those matters.

That is by no means a bad thing. After all, those with a high market need to be encouraged to speak out on those matters, as it brings awareness of said issues. No, the problem is that, when things go wrong, he isn’t the type to back down.

Why is this relevant? Well, Kyrie Irving recently put out a tweet promoting the film ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’, a film that was made by a director that believes the holocaust never took place.

Worse, it was a film that was used to further the director’s Antisemitic viewpoints and opinions. So, needless to say, the star received quite a bit of backlash. And to be fair to him, he has since deleted his tweet.

But, countless fans have asked if he has apologized for his actions, after his recent statement on the matter. And well, let’s just say, the answer to that question isn’t going to leave fans thrilled.

Did Kyrie Irving apologize?

As you can probably tell by now, no, Kyrie Irving did not in fact apologize for his tweet. No, instead he made this statement on the matter.

“I’m a beacon of light. I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. Any label you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary.” Kyrie Irving with a lengthy answer on the public reaction to his sharing of an anti-Semitic film on social media: pic.twitter.com/JgG9hOFQiU — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

As was expected, this received quite a bit of backlash from everyone in the NBA community. In fact, NBA reporter Duncan Smith even tweeted this out, mocking the Nets’ man’s statement.

Kyrie “I know the Oxford dictionary” Donald Trump “I know words. I have the best words” https://t.co/sv9HVe82nj — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) November 3, 2022

Frankly, given the personality of Kyrie Irving, it is no surprise that there has been no apology. But, what will be the repercussions of it from the official authorities the player is required to answer to?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has decided to take this one into his own hands

When it comes to social issues, some would say Adam Silver is just as forthcoming as Kyrie Irving. Perhaps even more so than him.

So, when he caught wind of what the Nets star had been doing, he decided that enough was enough.

And so, in response to all the controversy, here is the statement he released.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iD3GkJvekR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 3, 2022

Countless fans still see this as a bit of a soft reaction, considering the severity of the issue at hand. But frankly, that can only be determined after this meeting actually takes place, and the aftermath of the whole thing is finally brought to light.

But when it comes to punishment, given Adam Silver’s attitude on matters such as these, we’d say it’s safe to expect them to be more than the slap on the wrist many are expecting.

