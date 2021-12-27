“Did Josh Giddey actually forget he had to score points in a basketball game?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the OKC rookie becomes the 1st player in 50 years to record a pointless double-double

Recording 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the OKC’s 117-112 win over the Pels, Josh Giddey becomes the first player since 1971 to record a pointless double-double.

On Sunday night, an in-form Brandon Ingram-led New Orleans Pelicans team was hosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center. Right from tip-off, it was the Thunder who were in the driving seat of the game and took on an early 32-18 commanding lead at the end of the first period.

It was an incredible performance by SGA, putting up 31 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. However, it was the OKC rookies who stole the night. 22-year-old Aaron Wiggins erupted for a career-high 24-point outing. And youngster Josh Giddey had a rather peculiar stat-line.

Playing for 27:38 minutes, the Australian guard recorded a one-of-a-kind double-double. Grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists, Josh finished the game with 0 points. The 19-year-old becomes the first player in 50 years to do so. The last player to record such a feat was Norm Van Lier in 1971 (13 assists and 11 rebounds).

Also Read: NBA Twitter explodes as the Bulls superstar puts up his 65th 30-point game, now only 472 away from The GOAT’s record

NBA Twitter reacts as Josh Giddey records a peculiar pointless double-double

Not like Giddey didn’t attempt any shots or deliberately finished the game with no points. He threw up 8 shots from the field, but unfortunately, didn’t manage to connect even a single one.

As soon as this stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter burst out with reactions.

Imagine scoring 0 points in a game but you’re supposed to be ROTY 😭😭😭 — West🐐(10-5) (16-18) (@WestGoat) December 27, 2021

Draymond green moment — Andrew (@andrewdifalco13) December 27, 2021

Man really forgot he had to score points in a basketball game — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 27, 2021

He so bad he can’t even get a point 😭 — Jalen Green stan 🐐 (@lfcjg4_szn) December 27, 2021

Also Read: NBA fans laud the Hornets and Nuggets stars for their stellar contributions

Despite going scoreless, Giddey was extremely instrumental in Oklahoma City’s win. The rookie has been on a tear so far, averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. If Josh manages to keep this performance up, he will surely make it to the All-Rookie first team, and could even be a legit ROTY candidate.