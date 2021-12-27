“Zach LaVine is incredible, but Michael Jordan was just on a different level”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Bulls superstar puts up his 65th 30-point game, now only 472 away from The GOAT’s record

In his first game back after sitting out 2 games due to COVID health and safety protocols, Zach LaVine erupts for a huge 32-point outing, helping the Bulls defeat the Pacers.

Earlier this past month, the Chicago Bulls organization got a massive shock when Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and six other players entered the league’s health and safety protocols. And after sitting out for 2 games, the dynamic duo of LaVine and DeRozan had quite an entertaining performance in their first game back.

Playing against the Indiana Pacers at the United Center, it was the Bulls who were in the driving seat of the game as soon as the game tipped off. Behind Zach’s scoring rampage, the Bulls grabbed their 3rd straight win, now being one of the 9 teams with a 20+ win record so far.

Zach LaVine tonight: 32 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

71% FG

5/8 3PM pic.twitter.com/T4qefj4zzB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2021

In 33 minutes of action Zach saw, he put up 32 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, a steal, and a block on an efficient 66.7% shooting from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc. The All-Star recorded his 9th 30-point game of the 2021-2022 campaign, and his 65th 30-point game with the Bulls. Only two players in franchise history have had more 30-point games than the highflyer – Bob Love and Michael Jordan.

NBA Twitter reacts as Zach LaVine trails Michael Jordan by 472 games to surpass him on Chicago Bulls’ all-time 30-point game leader

3-time All-Star forward, Bob Love spent 9 seasons with the Bulls. And in the 592 games, he played for the franchise, “Butterbean” had a whooping 109 30-point games (the second-most in organization history). Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan sits on top of this list. Playing for Chicago almost all his life, His Airness had a staggering 537 30-point games, the most by a player for one single franchise.

As soon as this stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

That dude Jordan was a Myth LMFAO — Jaws (@Jaws_16) December 27, 2021

Bruh, why statmuse gotta humble you like that 😭😭😭 — jake 🔪 (@jazzstan32) December 27, 2021

After learning he was only 472 30-point games away from Jordan’s record, Zach was convinced Mike was not real. He replied to the tweet:

😂😂dude wasn’t real — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) December 27, 2021

This season, Zach LaVine has been playing some incredible basketball. The 6-foot-5 guard has been averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. With the way he’s been playing, there is no doubt he’ll get selected to his 2nd All-Star Game. And eventually the All-NBA team too.