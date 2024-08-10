Did LeBron James Call Steve Kerr A ‘F**king Idiot’ For Benching Jayson Tatum? Supposed Audio Leak Explained

LeBron James and Stephen Curry gave fans the performance of a lifetime, coming back from a 17-point deficit and helping the USA grab a huge win against Serbia. The encounter was one of the most entertaining FIBA matches that the basketball world has ever witnessed.

While it was a memorable night for many, Jayson Tatum might not savor the victory as much as his teammates, as he ended the night with a DNP.

Steve Kerr’s decision not to play Jayson Tatum in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics has caused an outburst on social media. Analysts and enthusiasts are expressing their disappointment, seeing the only All-NBA First Team player on this Team USA squad ride the bench for the entirety of the contest.

An audio file has also emerged on social media in which LeBron James cusses out Kerr for the same.

According to said audio file, James was livid at the USA’s head coach for not playing the 2024 NBA champ. James can be heard calling Kerr “childish” and a “f**king idiot”.

“I mean, I know him and Steph are boys but I don’t think I can play for him again. I mean, he has no idea what he’s doing. I don’t know what he has against JT but it’s so childish. Like, why won’t you play him? It makes no f**king sense. We need the help and he’s there, why not just play him? Kerr is such a f**king idiot… Even if we win gold, it’s not on coach. Guy’s a f**king disaster,” the audio claimed.

#BREAKING: The Herald has obtained locker room audio of LeBron James criticizing Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and his choice to not play Jayson Tatum during the Olympic semi-final. The conversation with Kevin Durant occurred after yesterday’s game at #Paris2024. pic.twitter.com/npEAj3pXrb — Rob Reinhart (@RealRobReinhart) August 9, 2024

This audio gained a lot of traction in no time. However, it is crucial to know that this audio is made by AI to make it sound like James was frustrated with Kerr’s coaching. The same post went viral when a parody account uploaded it on X.

This account is responsible for spreading fake news over the years through a hoax, now-ceased publication. Additionally, the account’s profile picture was also evidently AI-generated.

James is one of the most respected players in the league. He’s a natural with the media and a master at ensuring that they don’t uncover anything that is meant for the confines of the locker room.

Apart from being an extremely media-friendly player, James also has a great bond with the Golden State Warriors head coach. Apart from their healthy rivalry at the NBA level, the two have praised each other during the Paris Games campaign.

As the USA were making their way to France after wrapping up their showcase games, Kerr admitted being in awe of the leadership that the King had displayed.

“I’m just blown away by LeBron’s effort and concentration and focus. On every single drill, he talks. He’s even in a shootaround walkthrough his voice behind the play, yelling out what’s happening, yelling out the scheme, his leadership by example. The guy is incredible and I mean I’ve known that forever, but to see it up close is pretty special,” Kerr said, per ESPN.

Tatum has been benched for the entire contest on two occasions during the Summer Games. It’ll be interesting to see what lineup Kerr uses for the gold medal match against France. Celtics fans would also want JT to get an opportunity to step on the hardwood and contribute to the team’s win.