Did Michael Jordan Donate His Wizards Salary? How MJ Contributed His $1M Earnings Toward a Philanthropic Cause

In 2001, Michael Jordan shocked the basketball world by announcing his return to the NBA. Instead of donning the red, white and black of the Chicago Bulls, he came back as a member of the Washington Wizards. Money wasn’t a concern for Jordan, who was in such a comfortable financial situation that he able to donate his entire 2001-02 season salary to a philanthropic cause.

Advertisement

Jordan’s decision to return to basketball came on September 10, 2001. At the time, he was a part-owner of the Wizards and their president of basketball operations. Another stint in the NBA would be unheard of, considering his status in the organization.

Many people speculated about Jordan’s reason for return. He put to rest talk of anything other than basketball in an intimate press conference with the Associated Press, revealing his passion for the sport drove him back onto the court.

“I’m doing it for the love of the game. Nothing else. For the love of the game,” Jordan proclaimed.

Jordan’s love for the game wasn’t influenced by money. After all, the 6x NBA champion had reached remarkable financial heights with his off-court business ventures. The basketball world couldn’t contain their excitement to see His Airness play again, but that emotion didn’t last long.

The very next day, the United States fell victim to one of the world’s worst terrorist attacks known as 9/11. MJ felt a sense of responsibility to do what he could to help those impacted by the tragic event and dedicated $1 million to various relief programs.

The Hall-of-Fame guard contributed $100,000 to help the children who lost parents to the 9/11 attacks, and the remaining $900,000 went to other organizations that were helping with the support efforts.

Jordan spoke to the media about his heartwarming action. “Obviously, our country has changed forever, but nothing has changed more than the lives of the families of the victims of this tragedy,” Jordan said. “This fund is one of several wonderful efforts that will benefit the victims of the September 11th attacks.”

MJ went on to bring joy to basketball fans in two seasons with the Wizards. Although he wasn’t able to achieve the same level of team success he’d had with the Bulls, he did have a slew of memorable performances.

Jordan continues to be a light in the world through his philanthropic deeds through private charitable acts.