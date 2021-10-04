“When I step back on the floor, I’m gonna be a very effective player”: Klay Thompson promises to live up to his Warriors legend reputation with his play in 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson is looking to make a comeback with the Warriors after being out injured for two seasons.

It seems like an eternity since we last saw Klay Thompson shooting the basketball. He was a major part of the Warriors Dynasty that has kept LeBron James from having 3 more rings.

This Golden State Warriors team is considered to be the team of the decade for the 2010s, or even arguably the team of this century and Klay along with Curry, arguably the two best shooters of all time.

But after losing the Splash Brothers to injury and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors for the last two seasons weren’t what they used to be.

They are having a different expectation this season and are looking to get back to their glory days.

Klay Thompson talked about his comeback this season and Warriors’ expectations as a team

Before tearing his ACL, in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay was averaging well over 21 points for five seasons on a team that had two of the league’s most prolific scorers of all time in Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

The 5-time NBA All-Star is not only one of the purest shooters of basketball, he is also considered to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the League.

Recently, Klay talked about getting back into the action after so long and his expectation of himself as well as the team,

Reporter: “Is Klay Thompson’s mindset back to where it was ’are we going to the finals again?’”

Thompson: “It will be at some time, at Media day we had to write our goals, every single player wrote Championship”

“For me? I was playing the best basketball of my life in 2019, before i got hurt,”

“I expect to be back there, not right away because it was a 100-game worth of effort and incredible shape”

“When I step back on the floor, I’m gonna be a very effective player,” declared the Warriors star.

“Maybe not what I was doing shooting the ball like I was, but I will still be really good. And I will just keep going up – and I really believe that.”

Watching the core Warriors – Thompson, Curry, and Draymond Green on the court again would be exhilarating, but we might have to wait until December for Klay to come back.