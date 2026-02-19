Calling Steph Curry a ‘Game-Changer,’ Carmelo Anthony Talks About Warriors’ Chances to Compete in the West

There’s no doubt that the NBA team of the past decade is the Golden State Warriors, and though Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant and others had a huge hand in the Dubs winning four titles, the lion’s share of the credit has to go to Steph Curry.

There have been many special players throughout NBA history, but there are far fewer who actually changed the way the game is played. Steph is one of them, and in many ways, he’s the person most responsible for the way the 3-point line has revolutionized the sport.

Carmelo Anthony was interviewed at the All-Star Weekend by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tristi Rodriguez, and he was asked about Steph’s individual greatness.

“Steph changed the game,” he said. “When it comes to how you approach the game and how you prepare for the game, it’s all because of Steph. The way he was able to transcend it with the shot-making ability and extending the 3-point line, from the actual 3-point line to damn near halfcourt, it made you think differently of how you wanted to guard him.”

Steph is the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. He’s the all-time leader in 3-pointers, and he also has the highest free-throw percentage of anyone to ever play. At 37, he’s still going strong, currently averaging 27.2 points per game while keeping the Warriors in the hunt even in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury.

Steph has missed the last five games with what the Warriors are calling “runner’s knee,” and he’ll miss his sixth straight when Golden State plays the Celtics in their first game out of the All-Star Break. They’re currently eighth in the West with a 29-26 record, but Melo believes that if they can get Steph back healthy, they have a shot to make some noise this spring.

“They’re gonna compete, they’re gonna fight. Those guys are gonna compete and fight until the wheels fall off over there, so as long as they’re there, they’re gonna give themselves a fighting chance. As long as Steph is Steph. You still got Draymond over there, you still got pieces over there. Until they decide that this is it, then they’re still gonna be competitive,” he predicted.

The Warriors finally traded Jonathan Kuminga at the deadline, and new arrival Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable but expected to make his Warriors debut tonight. If he and Steph can get and stay healthy, we’ll see if the Warriors can prove Carmelo right.