Marcus Jordan, While Facing Lawsuit Over $157,000 ‘Unpaid Credit Card Bills’, Assured Larsa Pippen of ‘7 Figure’ Wedding

Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, the richest former athlete in the world, with a net worth of $3 billion. So, you’d probably expect that the world would face an apocalypse before the son got into any kind of financial trouble. Yet, the juncture he had found himself in would indicate the exact opposite was the case.

Advertisement

The younger Jordan has a business that is based in Orlando called ‘Trophy Room’. Under this business, he took a Business Platinum card from American Express back in 2016. By 2022, the 32-year-old had accrued a debt of $157,000, one that he had stopped paying off around the same time as when he was spotted going around with Larsa Pippen, as per Yahoo.

To get the massive amount of money back, AmEx filed a lawsuit against Marcus Jordan, which eventually ended in settlement of Jordan paying $10,000 a month until he finally settled the bill very recently.

Advertisement

His pivot from paying nothing to the company to paying a whopping $10,000 a month is admittedly beyond interesting. Whether or not he took Michael Jordan’s or Scottie Pippen’s help is unknown at this juncture. But it does seem unlikely that he would do it without anyone’s help.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are planning their wedding

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship may not be the most orthodox in the world. However, that doesn’t seem to be stopping them from having a grandiose wedding. Speaking on the topic on their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety’, the following is what Marcus had to say on the matter.

“I mean, it is in the seven figures! It’s going to be a few milly! In my opinion, it’s going to be a few. Look, we spend 6 figures on gifts…vacations. I’ve always said, if I’m gonna get married, I’m only doing it once. I’m not doing this like multiple, five six, seven weddings. So, when the day comes, it’s going to be an extravagant day.”

Of course, it was always going to be hard to imagine for these wealthy individuals to have a small wedding. However, even with that being said, for multiple millions to be dropped on their wedding, especially after Marcus’s recent legal issues, will likely raise a few concerns among each of their families.