Basketball

“Did Shaq really have the most disrespectful dunk of all time?”: How the Lakers legend humiliated Chris Dudley with an emphatic poster 23 years ago

"Did Shaq really have the most disrespectful dunk of all time?": How the Lakers legend humiliated Chris Dudley with an emphatic poster 23 years ago
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
‘Kyrie Irving is so delusional, he derailed the Nets’: Skip Bayless rips into ‘Uncle Drew’ for remarks after first home game appearance
Next Article
"Only a matter of details" - Ferrari boss gives an idea about how battle between Ferrari and Red Bull will develop
NBA Latest Post
"Did Shaq really have the most disrespectful dunk of all time?": How the Lakers legend humiliated Chris Dudley with an emphatic poster 23 years ago
“Did Shaq really have the most disrespectful dunk of all time?”: How the Lakers legend humiliated Chris Dudley with an emphatic poster 23 years ago

23 years ago, Knicks’ big Chris Dudley got completely owned by Big Shaq, got himself…