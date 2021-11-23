“Did the Hornets commentator just compare Terry Rozier to cat woman?!”: Eric Collins makes a hilarious statement as the star guard ices the game vs Wizards

Charlotte Hornets announcer Eric Collins absolutely loves Terry Rozier’s incredible shot against the Washington Wizards.

LaMelo Ball may be crazy, Miles Bridges is certainly having a career season. But folks, don’t you dare forget Terry Rozier!

Admittedly, the man started out this season pretty slowly, on account of his ankle injury. However, he has clearly been improving with every passing game. And recently, against the Wizards, it seems he may have finally returned to full Scary Terry status.

In a stellar game, Rozier recorded 32 points and 4 assists, while shooting 11 of 19 from the field (57.9%), and 8 of 11 from beyond the arc (72.7%). If that right there isn’t elite, we don’t know what is.

But it isn’t the stats that shined for the Hornets star during this game. He also had quite the tantalizing highlights, including a three-point shot to ice the game completely. And you already know the Hornets’ announcer went absolutely crazy over it.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Eric Collins makes quite the statement about Terry Rozier after he hits a clutch three against the Wizards

Terry Rozier has been compared to a lot of different things. He has had several different nicknames. However, we doubt ‘Cat Burglar’ is one of them. Or well… at least it wasn’t.

There’s a first time for everything. And if you want to see Terry’s, take a peep at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Yep.

Man, we love us some Eric Collins. But even we have to admit, this man can be a bit off the rails sometimes.

But perhaps, that’s exactly why we love him at all. And if we’re being honest, we can’t wait for it to happen again this season.

