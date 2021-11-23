Basketball

“Did the Hornets commentator just compare Terry Rozier to cat woman?!”: Eric Collins makes a hilarious statement as the star guard ices the game vs Wizards

"Did the Hornets commentator just compare Terry Rozier to cat woman?!": Eric Collins makes a hilarious statement as the star guard ices the game vs Wizards
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“You may see three spinners playing in this game": Gary Stead opens up ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st test in Kanpur
Next Article
“Michael Jordan got over the Pistons hump while Ben Simmons is too f***ing scared”: Gillie da Kid goes off on the Sixers star for not being in the right mental space to play
NBA Latest Post
"Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings' issues.": NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn't resolve any of Kings' problems
“Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings’ issues.”: NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn’t resolve any of Kings’ problems

Sacramento Kings are in deep trouble even after firing their head coach. The team just…