“Isaiah Stewart catapulted himself into the conversation of dudes you never want to mess with”: Reggie Miller compares the 20-year old to Charles Oakley, Buck Williams, Dale, and Antonio Davis

Pacers legend Reggie Miller believes Isaiah Stewart has put himself in the group boasting of Charles Oakley, Buck Williams, Dale, and Antonio Davis. These All-Stars were known for their intimidating nature on the court.

The altercation between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James on Sunday has had polarizing views. However, former Pacers guard Reggie Miller had drawn a different conclusion from the unfortunate incident. According to Miller, Thomas is the player no opposition would want to mess with following the altercation on Sunday.

The Hall of Famer has put Thomas in a category of players comprising Charles Oakley, Buck Williams, Dale, and Antonio Davis. These All-Stars were some of the toughest players in the league known to strike fear in the opposition’s minds.

The Detroit Pistons have had a history of players known for their dirty plays. Beginning, from the Bad Boy Pistons to the Malace at the Palace. The Motor City has witnessed the likes of Bill Laimbeer, Joe Dumars, Isiah Thomas, Ben Wallace, and Chauncey Billups.

Miller believes the city of Detroit has found its next muscleman in Isaiah Thomas. Ironically, Miller was involved in one of the biggest brawls in NBA history known as Malace at the Palace.

Isaiah Stewart catapulted himself into the conversation of intimidating NBA players.

The altercation between James and Stewart during the Lakers-Pistons game is one of the worst in recent times, especially since it involves the face of the league LBJ. Recently, five-time All-Star Reggie Miller had an interesting take on the entire situation tweeting about it.

Isaiah Stewart catapulted himself into the Charles Oakley, Buck Williams, Dale n Antonio Davis conversation of dudes you NEVER want to mess with. However long Isaiah plays in this league, dudes will walk on eggshells around him. That’s GREAT news for Piston fans.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 22, 2021

Interestingly, Miller didn’t mention former teammates Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson, or former Pistons players like Ben Wallace. These players carried a similar image to that of Miller’s list. The former Pacers guard was witness to one of the biggest brawls in NBA history.

The brawl cost Miller his best chance at the NBA championship, the only thing missing from his decorated resume. The unfortunate incident that took place in 2004 was Miller’s farewell season.

Having been part of that infamous game, Miller’s take on the James-Stewart incident comes as a surprise. In what many would believe, the former Pacers guard would highly condemn the altercation.

The NBA recently announced that it had suspended James for one game and Stewart for two games following their actions during the Lakers-Pistons game.