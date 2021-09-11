“Did you get daddy Giannis’ permission for this?”: NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young makes his return to MSG, gets thrown out for interference in WWE Smackdown

Hawks’ star Trae Young makes his infamous return to Madison Square Garden and gets thrown out for interference in the WWE Smackdown event

WWE Smackdown Fridays are known for having various guest appearances. This Friday, the event had none other than Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young as a guest for the event. However, what made things even better was that the location for this week’s Smackdown was the Madison Square Garden.

In case you missed it, Trae Young used the 2021 playoffs to become the most hated man in New York, at least for the Knicks fans. The 22-year-old led his team to a 4-1 series win over the New York Knicks in the first round of playoffs. What made Young the villain for NYC was his ice-cold nature, and the antics he played with the crowd. Young was met with boos from the NY crowd, as he entered the arena.

Trae Young pulled up to WWE show in MSG 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FMbBFETcRs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 11, 2021

NBA Twitter has a blast as Trae Young gets ejected from the WWE Smackdown event

Trae Young joined the event as a teammate for Sami Zayn, in the 10-man tag-team event. During a sequence, Zayn distracted the referee, while Trae started pulling Rey Mysterio to the ropes. The ref did not take kindly to this, and tossed the Hawks’ star out of the arena. Trae Young’s ejection received the loudest cheer during the entire event.

.@TheTraeYoung got ejected from WWE Smackdown. Looks like he’s playing the villain once again at MSG 😅 (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/zjw7HVd1Zh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2021

NBA Twitter had a blast laughing about the whole situation.

Dude this was cold-blooded, you got louder boos than the bad guy wrestlers tonight. You and Shaq gonna have to start a tag team! — Seth Kelley (@SethKellee) September 11, 2021

Trae to the Garden crowd… pic.twitter.com/derUplVIc9 — Deven Parikh (@DeePee30) September 11, 2021

THIS IS A THING OF BEAUTY — Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) September 11, 2021

Knicks fans watching you walk into MSG pic.twitter.com/VRJPAm0gxK — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 11, 2021

Trae’s so nice for letting SmackDown use his building for their show — Chris 🔴⚫️ #BeatUAB (@Ga_Sports_Fan) September 11, 2021

Seeing Trae Young back in the Garden wouldn’t have been the best experience for the Knicks fans, who came to enjoy the Smackdown event. However, seeing him get ejected sure would have helped them.

It sure would be a fun sight to watch when the Knicks host the Hawks next season.