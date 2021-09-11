“Ben Simmons is a jump shot away from being LeBron James 2.0”: Stephen A Smith calls out the Sixers’ star for not putting the work in

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith sounds off on Ben Simmons, claims the Sixers’ star could be LeBron James 2.0 if he puts the work in

It seems like every NBA analyst’s current favorite hobby is to slander Ben Simmons. The Australian guard came under fire initially when he refused to shoot the ball against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons’ reluctance to shoot was one of the main reasons for the Sixers losing the best chance they’ve had at a title in a long time.

However, Ben Simmons made matters worse for himself, when he refused to join the Sixers’ training camp this offseason. He demanded that the front office trade him. Simmons even went as far as to say he would pay millions of dollars in fine than to play with the Sixers again. This has caused a lot of people to openly criticize Simmons.

“Ben Simmons could be LeBron James 2.0”: Stephen A Smith

In his latest segment on ESPN+, Stephen A Smith went off on a rant about Ben Simmons. Just like everyone else, Smith was not pleased about how Simmons was handling this entire situation.

Smith sides with Simmons on the fact that it’s not Ben’s problem to increase his market value. He sure believes it’s Simmons’ job to raise his potential.

“It’s his job to grow up and accept some responsibility. And it’s damn sure his job as a professional athlete to maximize his potential to be the best he can be. I have said this for years, Ben Simmons is a jump shot away from being LeBron James 2.0.”

Smith blames Ben Simmons for not having worked on his game. Simmons has been in the league for five years, but he hasn’t improved on his jump shot. His shooting was the concern all those years ago, and it still is.

While we’ve seen a lot of videos of Simmons shooting around yet again, but by now, we know better than to trust them. Let’s wait and see how the Simmons-Sixers situation lays out.