“Diddy Probably Can Weather the Storm”: Stephen A. Smith Debates Kanye West and Sean Combs’ Career Resurrection With Uncle Luke

P Diddy & Kanye West Singers 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Morton S, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Usa 25 February 2007 Am 25.02.2007 Bei Der Ankunft Zur Vanity Fair Oscar Party Im Restaurant Morton S In West Hollywood, Los Angeles / Arriving For The 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party In L.A. P Diddy & Kanye West Singers 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Morton S, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Usa 25 February 2007 Am 25.02.2007 Bei Der Ankunft Zur Vanity Fair Oscar Party Im Restaurant Morton S In West Hollywood, Los Angeles / Arriving For The 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party In L.A. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxBELxNEDxITAxDENxNORxSWExPOLxJPNxKORxTPExUSA Copyright: AllstarxMaryxEvansxGrahamxWhitbyxBoot 13030704

The rumors about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sketchy behavior in the music industry and beyond have been going on for a very long time. With the recent raids at his mansions, it seems like those allegations are finally taking up some shape. Another hip-hop A-Lister who has been troubled recently because of a completely different set of problems is Kanye West. During a recent conversation, Stephen A. Smith and Uncle Luke got into a disagreement regarding which one of these celebrities would be able to survive their situation.

Advertisement

Diddy’s long list of accusations includes physical abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking, whereas Kanye has had a problematic run in the last few years with his anti-sematic remarks. Both individuals are facing the consequences of their actions, but it’s Yeezy who has lost the most amount of money and his reputation has also taken a severe hit.

Since several of his deals fell off, Ye has lost over $1.6 billion of his net worth. While discussing their ‘resurrection’, Stephen A. said that he believes Kanye would be able to come back from all of it.

Advertisement

Uncle Luke, on the other hand, has a completely different outlook on this. He said that Kanye, despite his past reputation as an iconic producer, can’t get a sample cleared. Recently, he faced this issue regarding the Backstreet Boys 1997 hit, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ sample. Luke said,

“I think Diddy probably can weather the storm more so than Kanye, because Kanye is at a place right now where he is barred out of arenas, he can’t get records cleared, he can’t get features. Diddy may be able to come back from this, if he’s innocent.”

Kanye West accused Diddy of being a fed

The industry has been cautious of Diddy since the 90s as the music mogul has been known for a shady reputation. However, according to Kanye, Diddy has made deals with law enforcement that allow him to stay unbothered with the condition that he will blackmail others around him to find dirt on them. During his infamous ‘Drink Champs‘ appearance in 2022, Kanye went off on Diddy and tried to expose him.

Ye said, “The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed. That’s why you’ve gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card.”

Advertisement

Regardless of Uncle Luke’s opinion, it’s undeniable that Kanye’s VULTURES 1 with TY Dolla $ign has been a huge hit and he is already working on the next installment.