Basketball

“It is beautiful to watch Carmelo Anthony, especially after the NBA gave up on him”: Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis heap praises of Melo for showing resilience

"It is beautiful to watch Carmelo Anthony, especially after the NBA gave up on him": Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis heap praises of Melo for showing resilience
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Stop the modern day SLAVERY”: Enes Kanter calls out one of NBA’s biggest sponsors NIKE, then points out the huge injustices they ignore in China
Next Article
"LaMelo Ball takes a leaf out of Allen Iverson's book": Twitter reacts to the 20-year old's recent crossover on Marcus Smart, stating LaVar Ball was right
NBA Latest Post
“Steph Curry and I are going to open up an $8000 bottle of wine to celebrate NBA75 celebration”: Draymond Green says they are going to rejoice over Klay Thompson being the 77th greatest player ever
“Steph Curry and I are going to open up an $8000 bottle of wine to celebrate NBA75 celebration”: Draymond Green says they are going to rejoice over Klay Thompson being the 77th greatest player ever

Draymond Green hilariously says him and Steph Curry will celebrate Steph and Klay Thompson’s NBA75 and the…