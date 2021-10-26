“It is beautiful to watch Carmelo Anthony, especially after the NBA gave up on him”: Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis heap praises of Melo for showing resilience

LA Lakers superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis applaud Carmelo Anthony for being a true professional to the game, despite being out of a job for a year at one time.

Recently, Carmelo Anthony surpassed Moses Malone for 9th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Melo’s milestone came at a perfect time for the Lakers, who recorded the first win of their season against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony led the team in points, snapping the two-game losing streak.

It’s ironic how a top 10 all-time NBA scorer didn’t have a job in the league at one point. Anthony’s signing with the Houston Rockets was one of the most controversial events in the NBA, with the team sitting him out after playing a mere ten games. The Rockets would part ways with Melo, with no team wanting to sign the latter.

Fortunately, Anthony would find a house in Portland in 2019. The former NCAA champion would begin his second innings in the league coming off the bench. However, the superstar would shine in his new role, averaging 14.3 PPG on a 39.9% shooting from the 3-point line in his two seasons with the Blazers.

During the 2021-22 off-season, Melo would join forces with his close friend LeBron James in a quest to win a title, the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis heap praises of Carmelo Anthony for showing resilience after the league had given up on him.

Lakers teammate and close friend LeBron James recently spoke about Melo achieving the scoring milestone. The two superstars were part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft.

“He’s been doing it for quite a while, and it’s just beautiful to continue to see, especially when, you know, they gave up on him,” James said.

The 28-year old Anthony Davis was honored to be on the same team as Anthony. Davis spoke about how Melo did it the right way silencing all his critics who thought he couldn’t play.

“A couple of years ago, nobody wanted him,” Davis said. “He was counted out, Doubted. And he stayed the course. Stayed a professional and got a shot in Portland. Made a name for himself again. And he’s here now and doing the same thing, picking up where he left off. It’s an honor to have him on our team, an honor to play beside him.”

Anthony had a 28-point performance against the Grizzlies, helping the Lakers secure their first win of the season. The ten-time All-Star was 10-for-15 shooting from the field and 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The 37-year old was recently made it to the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

Anthony’s story is an inspiration for millions across the globe and not only basketball fans. In conclusion, the superstar did it the right way.