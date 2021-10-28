“Carmelo Anthony really showed LeBron James his best Kyle Kuzma impersonation”: NBA Twitter reacts to Melo’s potential game-tying airball against the Thunder

With 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Carmelo Anthony had an open look from the three-point line to tie the game up for the Lakers. Instead, he hit an embarrassing air-ball, resulting in a 123-115 loss.

On Wednesday night, a LeBron James less Los Angeles Lakers team was hosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder team. The Lakers coming off back-to-back victories, looked to be well in control of the game before blowing away a 26-point lead, to eventually fall to OKC 123-115.

It was an incredible night for SGA who put up 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists on 36.8% shooting from the field while leading his young Thunder team to their first win after four consecutive losses.

Also Read: Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers’ superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder

Late in the 4th quarter, LAL did have a pretty easy shot at tying the game at 118 apiece. With 10.9 seconds on the clock, Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey, under pressure, inbounded the ball to Melo who was wide open on the three-point line. And Carmelo, who had shot 1/7 from beyond the arch before that attempt, completely missed the shot embarrassingly air-balling the attempt.

Here, have a look at the sequence of play.

Melo had a chance to tie it 😅 pic.twitter.com/zjM31FMz6p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2021

NBA Twitter react to Carmelo Anthony air-balling a potential game-tying three-point shot

As soon as the clip of Anthony’s miss went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

I’m definitely surprised MELO didn’t knock this down he actually rushed his jumpshot he had more time than he thought he would after the steal 🤦🏾‍♂️ — OYOMA MCCARLEY (@yodafresh1) October 28, 2021

Doing his best Kuzma impression — From Way Downtown (@WaaayDowntown) October 28, 2021

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe pleasantly surprised at the ambidextrous Lakers guard

The Lakers now have a 2-3 record to start the 2021-2022 campaign. The team will surely have to start finding ways to win games before it becomes too late and they find themselves tumbling down the standings.