“Didn’t Pay Attention To It”: Kevin Durant Calls Kendrick Lamar’s Show And Super Bowl LIX ‘Boring’

Samir Mehdi
Published

Drake(L), Kevin Durant(Center), and Kendrick Lamar(R)

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Super Bowl is seen as the ‘holy grail’ of all North American sporting events and yet this year’s edition seemed to be disappointing on all fronts for a majority of the masses. Kevin Durant certainly didn’t seem to care much for SB LIX but his feelings toward the spectacle range beyond the Chiefs-Eagles producing a non-competitive, one-sided dud.

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show grabbed more headlines than the actual game that saw the Eagles jump out to a 24-0 lead by the half and never relinquish it. Durant’s allegiance to Canadian rapper, Drake, has now led to him perhaps having a bit of a skewed opinion on Lamar’s direct shots towards OVO and company.

“Meant nothing to me,” said KD in response to K-Dot performing ‘Not Like Us’ in front of a packed stadium. “I didn’t really pay attention to it to be honest. It was a pretty boring day as far as a Super Bowl. Game got out of hand, Super Bowl Halftime show- I didn’t pay attention to it.”

Lamar’s performance, while it might have not gotten the crowd all too hyped in the arena, made quite a bit of noise on socials. Bringing out Serena Williams, a rumored ex-flame of Drake’s to crip-walk during the performance was one thing. To stare directly into the camera and name-drop him took the disrespect another stratosphere.

Durant was quick to dismiss the entirety of the event. Both Drake and KD have had a complicated relationship that spans well over the course of a decade. It’s very clear that the two are on good terms but they would have a few contentious moments, especially during the 2019 NBA Finals that saw KD’s Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors.

“When your favorite rapper puts your name in a song, it makes you feel like you’ve made it, no matter what you’ve done,” said the Suns star in 2016. In all fairness to him, there have been videos circulating on X and more platforms that showcase just how ‘dead’ the crowd was during Kendrick’s performance.

A ton of the hype for the halftime show comes from how the first half of the SB has played out. With it being incredibly one-sided and not competitive, the energy was sucked out of the arena. Lamar’s show would’ve had to be an absolute 10/10 and while it was captivating to say the least, wasn’t enough to bring the totally back into a joyous mood.

