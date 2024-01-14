Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight Against the Clippers? Injury Update on Timberwolves Superstar’s Knee Ahead of Pivotal West Showdown

Jan 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) loses control of the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Josh Green (8) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has been ruled “questionable” for his upcoming game against the Clippers. The Wolves star has been dealing with knee and hip issues as of late and could take more than a game off. The injuries are also showing their effects, and Edwards has not looked quite like himself during some recent outings.

In Tuesday’s game versus Orlando, Edwards was held to just six points for the night, snapping his 11-game scoring streak. Saturday’s game was no different, as Edwards left the game with just nine points, while also being absent throughout the entire fourth quarter.

In the pre-game injury report, Edwards has been tagged as having a knee injury. But Edwards’s absence isn’t yet confirmed, as the Wolves will be making that decision close to tip-off.

Edwards suffered his hip injury during a game against OKC on Nov 29. The injury was a result of a scary fall that Edwards incurred while trying to dunk on Kenrich Williams. As for his knee, Edwards has always had lingering issues. Though the cause for his “knee soreness” is still unknown, it would be advisable for the Wolves management to proceed with caution, as a single injury could ruin their chance at a Championship.

Anthony Edwards is the center of the Timberwolves offense/defense

Anthony Edwards has taken a major leap in the last two years. The Georgia star has led the Timberwolves to the first seed in the West, averaging over 27 points in his last ten outings, leading his team in scoring while doing so.

Surprisingly enough, it isn’t Minnesota’s raw offense that bludgeons opponents, but their elite defense. The Timberwolves have an impressive defensive rating of 108.3, a stat that doesn’t quite do the Wolves justice.

But in the absence of Edwards, the T-Wolves are bound to suffer. Not only is Edwards their anchor on offense but also handles the toughest defensive assignment on the other end. With Edwards out, Minnesota will have to rely on backups, Troy Brown and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. With the Wolves already having secured the first spot in the West ( 27-11), it would not be concerning even if they lost a few matches in a stretch.