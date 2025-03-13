“Knock at Your Confidence”: Stephen Curry Speaks on Warriors Not Being Title Contenders Yet

From being doubted as an undersized guard to becoming the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry has come a long way. His off-ball movement and long range shooting have redefined how the game is played, effectively making him one of the most important athletes in history. But Curry’s impact hasn’t just been at an individual level. It’s not just his own legacy, which he has built over the years, that makes him great; it’s also how he turned the Warriors into a dynasty.

He was the driving force behind the four championships the Warriors won from 2015-2022. In 2015, Steph’s offense, which was a fairly new experience for the league, helped the Warriors secure their first title in 40 years.

Then, Kevin Durant joined the team in 2017, and made them virtually unstoppable. They went on to win 2 more titles. Steph led the aging team to another championship win after beating the Celtics. But his ambitions remain unsatisfied and he is hustling to win another title.

To fulfill this goal, the front office recently added Jimmy Butler to the squad. Since then, they have found a good rhythm, having won nine of their last 10 games. They are also currently on a five-game winning streak.

But that’s not enough for Steph to feel happy about their campaign. During a recent conversation on 95.7 The Game, he said “That’s literally the only thing” he’s playing for – that fifth NBA title.

On that journey, he has had moments where he felt like it might not happen because of the inconsistency of winning games. “It does kind of knock at your confidence,” Steph said.

“Somebody asked me this summer, ‘What are you still playing for?’ [Number five] That’s literally the only thing you’re playing for… I like where we’re at right now. I think we have what it takes to do it. But I’m not fast-forwarding to saying, ‘Oh, we’re a championship team… pic.twitter.com/rVqCNZQKca — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 12, 2025

However, now the superstar is happy with where his team is standing. With a 37-28 record, the Warriors are the sixth in the Western Conference. He said, “I like where we’re at right now. I think we have what it takes to do it.”

Curry, however, is not running away from the truth either. He acknowledges their limitations too, “But I’m not fast-forwarding to saying, ‘Oh, we’re a championship team right now’ because we have another level to get to before we get to a playoff type of environment.”

Despite being in a strong position right now, Steph is not letting anything get to his head. He is prepared for any challenge that might come his way as the season progresses into the playoffs. His only wish is to be in the fight as he believes that his squad is strong enough to go toe to toe against anyone in the NBA.