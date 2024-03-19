mobile app bar

“Couldn’t Even React ‘Cause I Dislocated My Finger”: Anthony Edwards Breaks Down His Dunk Against John Collins

Advait Jajodia
Credits: Mar 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards was the star of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz contest. Apart from leading the Minnesota side to a 114-104 victory by recording 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, per NBA.com, Edwards also had the play of the night. During the third quarter of the fairly contested tie, Ant put John Collins on a nasty poster.

After receiving a pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Anthony Edwards, who came charging in from the backcourt, had momentum on his side as he flushed down a monstrous dunk despite John Collins contesting the same, as seen in the clip shared by Bleacher Report on X. Basketball enthusiasts cannot seem to stop comparing Edwards’ dunk to those of a prime Blake Griffin.

Immediately after the dunk, Ant-Man seemed to have hurt his left finger. Hence, he wasn’t able to have an animated reaction to the jaw-dropping play. However, once the contest was over, during his on-court interview, the 6ft 4” combo guard saw the replay of the dunk.

As seen in Christopher Hine’s tweet below, the 22-year-old was extremely hyped. Apart from admitting that he couldn’t react to the same due to his dislocated finger, the athletic guard also dubbed the play as the “best dunk of his career”.

“Ahh, little a** ni**a. Oh, my god. Hey, that’s the best dunk of my career I’m not gonna lie. I couldn’t even react cause I dislocated my finger. I couldn’t react, I wish I could,” Edwards exclaimed.

Apart from being on the wrong end of a poster dunk, John Collins also hurt his head. As reported by Shams Charania, the head contusion suffered by Collins’ resulted in the forward being out for the remainder of the clash.

Edwards did an incredible job in leading the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert-less Timberwolves to a huge win. Clinching their third victory in a row, Chris Finch’s side retains their 2nd seed in the Western Conference. With a 47-21 record, Anthony Edwards and co.’s dreams of finishing the regular season as the #1 seed is still alive.

