“Didn’t Play My Rookie Year”: Bam Adebayo Shares Conversation With Heat Rookie Kel’el Ware

From being the team’s star in college to living off charity minutes in the NBA is a rite of passage that several players have to go through. Kel’el Ware, the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, is on that same arduous path. The center has found it difficult to get playing time, largely due to Bam Adebayo, who’s always healthy and available. The rookie is undoubtedly frustrated and no one understands it better than the player he’s sitting behind.

In the aftermath of the Heat’s win against the Brooklyn Nets, Adebayo asked Ware to be patient and detailed his experience in his difficult rookie season. The three-time All-Star gave the rookie solid advice on how to make sure he gets in the good graces of the coaching staff and earns the right to play more minutes. He said,

“Run the floor, catch lobs, contribute some minutes. We’ll figure out everything else. Like I tell him, ‘You’re lucky you get to play. I didn’t get to play.’ So its good he’s getting his feet wet, he gets to go out there, make mistakes but also learn at the same time.”

Ware has averaged only 8.3 minutes per game this season but has impressed his teammates. Adebayo spoke about how the rookie’s tenacity, and ability to read and make plays have been invaluable for the Heat’s second unit.

He added that there’s a visible change in energy whenever the rookie checks into the game. The center claimed he’s glad Ware is getting minutes to acclimatize to the NBA’s speed and believes he’ll be another terrific homegrown player for the franchise.

Kel’el Ware has impressed the Miami Heat’s coaching staff

The Arkansas native contributed a solid nine points and seven rebounds off the bench in the win over the Nets, and his +7 rating shows promise for the Heat. Head coach Erik Spoelstra took notice of his impactful display and praised him in the post-match press conference, saying,

“Kel’el is giving just a little bit of a wow factor right now, just something he’s doing every day. Whether it be a blocked shot, a changed shot, a lob or some kind of burst in transition, just want to build on that right now.”

Standing at 7’1 and boasting an impressive wingspan of nearly 7’5, Ware is the perfect lob partner for any guard. Tyler Herro attested to this and spoke about how he’s enjoying running pick-and-rolls with the rookie.

His athleticism and understanding of the game make him a great rim protector. Despite his lack of minutes, it’s clear to see that the Heat have a potential two-way menace on their hands. With the franchise’s track record of player development, Kel’el Ware could soon become as potent a player as Bam Adebayo.