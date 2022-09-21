“Didn’t you need to get a vaccine to be allowed into school as a child?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s latest jibe at NYC’s COVID-19 mandate

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s controversial tweet defending those who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination and are not being allowed to work due to it.

Kyrie Irving has become synonymous with the word controversy, especially post his bold stance of not getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease. Though his decision led to polarizing views, the Nets guard didn’t budge from his position, even if it meant losing a reported $11.4 million.

According to the NYC mandate, no home-team player was allowed to practice or practice in any of the city’s arenas if unvaccinated. Ironically, this ruling wasn’t binding on any of the visiting teams, leading to many terming the directive faulty.

While the Nets front office wasn’t willing to have Irving on a part-time basis, they would backtrack from their statement a few months into the season. Surprisingly, things would continue to fall in favor of the seven-time All-Star, with the newly elected mayor Eric Adams revoking the mandate for athletes and entertainers.

Recently, Uncle Drew caused a storm on Twitter with his statement supporting those who were not allowed to work due to being unvaccinated. Irving’s tweet was in response to the city lifting the vaccine mandate in the private sector.

NYC drops vaccine mandate for private sector workers and high school student-athletes https://t.co/PJtB0xUtn6 #OAN pic.twitter.com/ck6yaHAdAL — One America News (@OANN) September 20, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving supporting the anti-vaxxers brigade.

It’s no secret that Irving will not be getting the COVID vaccine, at least anytime soon. The 30-year-old missed 53-games last season, revolting against being vaccinated, with the Nets taking the hit for it. While the former ASG MVP is no more bound to the mandate, he continues to fight for those bearing the brunt.

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 20, 2022

Didn’t you need to get a vaccine to be allowed into school as a child?

Now all of a sudden you wanna be the voice of the voiceless even though you really don’t gaf about the voiceless, its just sounds good when you type it out.

You down bad bro. Just stop it already. — Facts over Opinions (@FunFactsnStats) September 20, 2022

If you went to school in the US you have vaccines in your body already, we were all covered to have certain vaccines to attend school. Let the scientists do science. Nobody forced Kyrie to get a vaccine. He made a choice. We all made a choice. People died. — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) September 20, 2022

It’s not enforced. Your choice if you choose to not get it and therefore your choice not to work — DAN (@dandan1800) September 20, 2022

It’s that simple. It’s about principle. How is it possible that human beings are being coerced into a decision about their body. — Decadence (@Decadence_3) September 20, 2022

I think the biggest takeaway from today is that Kyrie Irving really doesn’t know much about violations of human rights in history. — Rachael Millanta (@rachaelmillanta) September 21, 2022

Well, Irving sure can’t stay far away from the headlines for long. His latest tweet is evidence of it. The Nets superstar once again stirs the anti-vaxxers debate.

