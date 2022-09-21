Cover Image for “Didn’t you need to get a vaccine to be allowed into school as a child?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s latest jibe at NYC’s COVID-19 mandate

Arjun Julka
|Wed Sep 21 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s controversial tweet defending those who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination and are not being allowed to work due to it.

Kyrie Irving has become synonymous with the word controversy, especially post his bold stance of not getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease. Though his decision led to polarizing views, the Nets guard didn’t budge from his position, even if it meant losing a reported $11.4 million.

According to the NYC mandate, no home-team player was allowed to practice or practice in any of the city’s arenas if unvaccinated. Ironically, this ruling wasn’t binding on any of the visiting teams, leading to many terming the directive faulty.

While the Nets front office wasn’t willing to have Irving on a part-time basis, they would backtrack from their statement a few months into the season. Surprisingly, things would continue to fall in favor of the seven-time All-Star, with the newly elected mayor Eric Adams revoking the mandate for athletes and entertainers.

Recently, Uncle Drew caused a storm on Twitter with his statement supporting those who were not allowed to work due to being unvaccinated. Irving’s tweet was in response to the city lifting the vaccine mandate in the private sector.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving supporting the anti-vaxxers brigade.

It’s no secret that Irving will not be getting the COVID vaccine, at least anytime soon. The 30-year-old missed 53-games last season, revolting against being vaccinated, with the Nets taking the hit for it. While the former ASG MVP is no more bound to the mandate, he continues to fight for those bearing the brunt.

Well, Irving sure can’t stay far away from the headlines for long. His latest tweet is evidence of it.  The Nets superstar once again stirs the anti-vaxxers debate.

