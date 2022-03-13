“Kyrie Irving can play tomorrow, if he gets vaccinated”: NYC Mayor Eric Adams trolls Nets’ fans amid heckling offline and on Twitter regarding the outrageous New York Private-Sector vaccination mandate

NBA Twitter rages as Kyrie Irving can now attend Nets’ home games, but still cannot play in the same; Eric Adams comments about the same

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center tonight. For the first time this season, Kyrie Irving would be in attendance of a Nets’ game at the Barclays. However, he would be there in person, but he cannot suit up and play for the Nets.

Irving can join the team on the bench since the city removed its vaccination mandate. However, he still cannot suit up for the Nets at home because of their private-sector mandate. According to the mandate, organizations cannot allow employees into the workspace if they aren’t vaccinated.

Earlier this morning, NYC Mayor Eric Adams comments about the same. He said Kyrie Irving can join the Nets at home as soon as tomorrow, only if he gets vaccinated.

Yup, season is cooked pic.twitter.com/FfSre9d0tM — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 13, 2022

Also Read: “My daughter said ‘you got dunked on by Dominique Wilkins on TV like that?!’”: When Bob Lanier explained why he didn’t talk to the Hawks star for 9 years

This essentially rules out any chance of Kyrie suiting up for the Nets in New York in the regular season, as well as the playoffs.

NBA Twitter rages about the absurdity of the Kyrie Irving situation

NBA Twitter, being the way it is, did not miss this chance to troll. While some Nets fans are mad and raging about the situation, the others cannot stop laughing about the same.

Lmfaooooooo the mandate is dumb now but it’s still hilarious considering this is an avoidable situation https://t.co/X4EUaR1kTg — Henny (@Gintama_stan) March 13, 2022

All it takes to save the Nets season is a 15 minute CVS appointment https://t.co/3EPWwnpXDT — Daryl Morey fan acct (@notmikelowkey) March 13, 2022

Very happy to see the rest of the world realizing how absolutely terrible #NYC is. How science goes out the window, how politicians make rules they don’t even understand. How free choice is still not allowed. #letkyrieplay #BrooklynNets https://t.co/iKHXcOXHi6 — Vince (@vincepaz1230) March 13, 2022

The Nets should play at Prudential Center for the meantime.@joetsai1999 Make it happen. https://t.co/lyFbHnHz8e — Tech | (@KingTechnical08) March 13, 2022

I would like to thank @NYCMayor for keeping NYC SAFE! Don’t bend to spoiled rich athletes like @KyrieIrving ! https://t.co/fkcHB8X8mr — Rocket Man (@WhatIfiWasWhYte) March 13, 2022

Enjoy Kyrie’s last 4 games as a Net cause he’s not gonna be a Net next season lol https://t.co/Cr52VrCO6j — ً4PF (@zawday) March 13, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James is not beating me in a game of one-on-one”: When Russell Westbrook very confidently claimed he would beat the Lakers superstar in a 1v1

Well, for the time being, it looks like the Nets have no way out of the Kyrie Irving situation, well except, getting Kyrie to take the vaccine. However, the chances of that happening are slimmer than the chances of James Harden and Joel Embiid not going to the FT line for 5 minutes in a Sixers game.