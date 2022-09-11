Kyrie Irving’s emotional soliloquy on LeBron James’ leaderships shows his maturity

Nets star Kyrie Irving gave LeBron James his flowers, talked about the insane amounts of loads LBJ took while leading the Cavs

In 2011, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving as the first pick. Since then, Kyrie spent six years in Cleveland, winning one championship along the way. Kyrie arrived in Cleveland at a time when they were mourning the loss of LeBron James, and he gave them hope. Winning rookie of the year, Kyrie showed potential from the get-go.

The Cavaliers started building a team around Kyrie, bolstering the team’s chances of winning a title with Uncle Drew at the front. However, when LeBron James returned to Cleveland in 2014, Kyrie had to become the second fiddle.

James led the Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA Championship. However, just a season later, Kyrie broke up the team and moved to the Celtics to have his own team to lead and not to be a second fiddle anymore. Many assumed things were tense between Kyrie and LeBron; however, the latest episode of ‘The Shop’ crushed all those rumors.

Kyrie Irving shares the importance of having a solid support system

Through his years playing with LeBron, and then playing without him, Kyrie Irving has learned a very important lesson. After seeing how things turned out in Boston, and then now in Brooklyn, Irving understood one very crucial lesson.

Talking about the same, he said,

“The greatest thing I would tell the youth is that superheroes need help too. The leader of the team doesn’t always have to take on the burden, and Bron took on crazy burdens.”

Kyrie then went to talk about his wife, and how she’s been his rock through all the uncertainty and everything that has happened over the past few years.

To see Kyrie grow from being someone who wanted to get away from Bron, to realizing how much LBJ actually sacrificed for the team, is a huge growth on his part. Even though we probably wont see them play together this season, maybe they might re-unite during his free agency the upcoming season.