“Different Type of Energy”: Brian Windhorst Adamant That Russell Westbrook’s Attitude Has Changed the Nuggets for the Better

Russell Westbrook has struggled to find his niche throughout his last several NBA stops, but the former MVP has seemingly found a consistent and rewarding role for himself with the Denver Nuggets. The veteran guard has been instrumental in turning around the fourth-seeded Nuggets’ season, even stepping up in the starting lineup when Aaron Gordon went down.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Westbrook’s contagious high-level energy brings even more to the Nuggets than his on-court contributions. The 36-year-old point guard has always been among the league’s most animated stars, an aspect of himself he has continued to show in Denver. Windhorst underlined how Westbrook’s attitude has shaken the team up in a positive way, considering the rest of the team’s veterans are more contained.

According to Windhorst, the energy Russ brings is a boon for an otherwise quiet Nuggets locker room. “It’s not like [Westbrook] commands the room and gives 30-minute speeches. But he brings a different type of energy,” the 46-year-old said, highlighting the team’s appreciation for the nine-time All-Star’s attitude, even when he wasn’t playing well for Denver.

The former Thunder superstar had a rough transition to the Nuggets after a slightly more featured role with the Los Angeles Clippers. His efficiency continued to sputter throughout the team’s disappointing start to the campaign. But it seems head coach Michael Malone has found a perfect role for Russ, who is admittedly tough to plug in to most lineups at this stage of his career.

Westbrook has come a long way in his short tenure with Denver, once struggling to find any rhythm as the team’s 6th man before an impromptu promotion to the starting lineup. Windhorst emphaszied how much of a factor Nikola Jokic played in lifting up the 17-year veteran during his early struggles. Now, both MVPs are playing at a high level, with the Nuggets a scorching 11-6 when Russ opens with the starters.

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have built chemistry in recent weeks

After being vocally supportive of Brodie during his disappointing start to the campaign, Nikola Jokic is now reaping the rewards of playing alongside Russell Westbrook. While the star point guard’s production has wavered in recent years, the 36-year-old has proven to have plenty of gas left in the tank amid Denver’s torrid stretch.

The three-time MVP has been able to build a seamless rapport with Russ, who has always been a solid cutter and off-ball mover when he’s allowed to be. Now, with Aaron Gordon slowly coming back to form following a calf strain, Westbrook could be headed back to the bench. However, considering how well he’s played in the starting lineup alongside Jokic, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Nuggets tinker with their rotation once they’re back to full strength.