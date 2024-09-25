Dijonai Carrington Girlfriend: Sun Star Is Dating Caitlin Clark’s Teammate NaLyssa Smith

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington has been in the headlines for poking Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in the eye while attempting a steal during Game 1 of their playoff matchup. She received a lot of flak for leaving Clark with a black eye. But Carrington hasn’t been in the limelight for just the wrong reasons.

Her romance with Clark’s Fever teammate NaLyssa Smith has grabbed a lot of attention ahead of the two team’s postseason matchup. Carrington has often been seen sharing wholesome moments with Smith both on and off the court.

It is rumored that their romance began four years ago in college when they at Baylor. While Carrington transferred to Baylor University in 2020 and spent a year there, Smith played there from 2018 to 2022.

The Sun guard was a senior in college when she reportedly started dating a junior Smith. Their paths would once again converge in the WNBA albeit on different teams.

In 2021, the Sun drafted Carrington with the #20 pick. Meanwhile, the Fever drafted Smith as the #2 pick in the 2022 draft.

Carrington has an overwhelming 8-1 advantage in head-to-head match-ups against Smith. It isn’t surprising because the Sun have been a championship contender for many years while the Fever is in rebuild mode.

This is the first time that they are meeting in a playoff setting where Carrington is more likely to edge out her partner yet again. After the Sun won the first game 93-69, the 26-year-old had a viral interaction with Smith.

She earnestly asked the Fever forward, “You mad at me babe?” To which Smith replied, “We’ll talk when we get home.”

These are the signs of a serious relationship between the two high-quality WNBA players. Will the two take the next step?



Is marriage on the cards?

Some WNBA fans are wondering if Smith and Carrington will tie the knot soon. They both wore matching pink sweatsuits before Game 1. The official X handle of the Connecticut Sun rolled out a post about the same with the caption, “or is thisssss @wnba’s power couple“.

In one of the replies, a fan pointed out how Carrington was wearing a ring on the forefinger, which is usually a sign of an engagement. The fan wondered, “The ring ?“

Meanwhile, another fan was sure that the two have officially taken the step towards a marriage, writing, “I see that ring!!! Congratulations to you both!!!!”

While this seems to be some sort of evidence, there is no official news about their marriage yet. As of now, Carrington will be focused on sweeping the Fever in Game 2 while Smith would look to avoid that fate.