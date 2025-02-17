“Smallest Guy I’ve Ever Met”: Rickea Jackson, Dijonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards Troll 5-foot-5 Kevin Hart at NBA All-Star Game

When you’re a comedian, you have to be able to take it as good as you dish it out. Kevin Hart found that out last night at the NBA All-Star Game, as not only was his announcing criticized, but his famous lack of height was, as well.

Hart found himself getting the literal short end of the stick from a trio of WNBA stars, and it may be the most entertaining thing that happened all night. The comedian/actor has made a living off of being vertically challenged by often appearing in movies alongside The Rock, who towers over him with his massive physique.

Being made to feel small next to a former WWE star is one thing, but when Rickea Jackson, Dijonai Carrington, and Aaliyah Edwards struggled to get selfies with him because he was so short, it took the joke to an entirely different level.

The way each of the ladies had to crouch so low just to get in the frame with Hart made this feel more like a little kid getting his picture taken with Santa than a meeting between celebrities. To pour salt on Hart’s wounds, the WNBA stars seemed to take a lot of pleasure in the disparity in their heights.

Jackson tried to rest her forearm on Hart’s head for the selfie like he was a short countertop, then retweeted the video with the caption, “The smallest guy I’ve ever met in my lifeeee.” Clearly, the Sparks rookie had a blast with Hart.

The smallest guy I’ve ever met in my lifeeee😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Oqi9xjLad0 — RJ👑 (@iamthathooper) February 17, 2025

Hart claims to be 5-foot-5, but even though the ladies are wearing heels, we have some serious doubts. Edwards is 6-foot-3 and Jackson is 6-foot-2, but Carrington is only 5-foot-11 and she still had to get into a full squat just to get eye-to-eye with him. The Jumanji and Ride Along star may never recover from this.

NBA fans had a great time roasting Kevin Hart from home

The short jokes didn’t end when Hart left the court, as X commenters had a field day with him, too.

One poster said, “Nahhh yall got him looking dainty,” which might be the cruelest way that word has ever been used.

Nahhh yall got him looking dainty — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) February 17, 2025

Another said, “He’s like a little backpack omg so cutesy.”

He’s like a little backpack omg so cutesy — Lia Monè (@AMB0915) February 17, 2025

Hart has had success as a roast comedian no doubt. But Carrington telling him to stand up straight when he was already at his full height, is sure to have bruised his ego a lot. Hart scrambled for a comeback, grabbing the 2024 Most Improved Player’s phone and saying, “That’s why they don’t have no clothes in y’all’s sizes,” but it was far too late.

In a weekend where Mac McClung won his third straight Dunk Contest and Steph Curry took home his second All-Star Game MVP, the real winners might have been the ladies of the WNBA.