Dirk Nowitzki And Steve Nash Expand On The Evolution Of Longevity In The NBA

Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki may not be hailed for their longevity in their NBA careers, but the truth is, the two Hall of Famers played for 18 and 21 years, respectively. Sure, injuries slowed their production down toward the latter stages, but they’re among the few people who know what they’re talking about when it comes to extending one’s career.

Advertisement

Nash, a part-owner of the Spanish soccer team RCD Mallorca, recently sat down with his former teammate and fellow MVP on the team’s official YouTube channel to discuss longevity in sports and how modern medicine has enabled athletes to have longer careers than usual.

Nash suffered from a back issue that significantly reduced his impact during his later years, and Dirk dealt with chronic foot and leg issues, which were seen as somewhat typical for a man his size.

Nash joked about the state of basketball, calling the NBA “a young man’s league,” but admitted that with the correct know-how, one can extend their career to unprecedented heights. “Even the NBA is a young man’s game. Changing ends becomes really important, but you also can play longer if you know how to take care of yourself,” the two-time MVP said.

Dirk spoke about how the game isn’t the only thing that’s changed; players have more refined training routines, and diets are built to cater more specifically to a player’s body type. Older players, according to him, have noticed this as the biggest change in the industry.

“If i talk to people from other sports, or old legends from other sports, they all say it’s the physicality of the player,” the 2011 Finals MVP said. “They train different, they eat different now, all that stuff that 20, 30, 40 years ago was not as popular has really changed the game.”

Of course, you can’t really talk longevity in the NBA and not bring up LeBron James. When the 2025-26 season tips off in October, Bron will start his 23rd year as an NBA player, which will break the record for most played by anyone in league history.

His longevity does, in some small part, come down to his exceptional genetics. At 6’9 and 250 lbs, James is a physical specimen. But he has also made it very clear that he takes care of his body. The amount of money he spends on his body, the way he works out, and the diet he’s curated are all significant contributors to his jaw-dropping longevity.

While most people may say that he’s in a position to spend that money because of his success in the league, Bron insists that the most important part of recovery is something that everyone can access: sleep.

“Sleep is by far the greatest tool for recovery,” James said on Episode 2 of Mind the Game, his podcast with new co-host Steve Nash. “99% of your recovery is sleep.” During the offseason, LeBron gives himself time to heal from the minor injuries and soreness that come with a long season. He also places a big emphasis on mental recovery. That could come from watching his kids play sports or just being with his family.

With his 23rd season starting soon, and him showing no signs of slowing down, the only real question on people’s minds is just how long Bron will play.