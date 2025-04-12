“Harder to Say No to a Cheeseburger”: When Michael Jordan Disclosed His Struggles With Losing 40lbs After Retirement

Michael Jordan takes a few photos with friends outside of The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic led by Novant Health. After taking part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic opening off of Greenfield Street Tuesday May 7, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Michael Jordan was arguably the best athlete in the NBA during his best years, but the Bulls legend opened up on the difficulties of staying fit after retirement. As a player Jordan was never one to worry about his calorie intake because of his intense workouts, but he fell into a regular daily routine once he decided to hang it up.

Advertisement

He shared how much harder it became for him to lose weight once he fell out of his daily fitness regimen. The six-time champion revealed that he created bad habits for himself, eating whatever he wanted without ensuring he got a workout in. Not nearly as active as he was during his playing career, trimming fat became a real obstacle for Jordan.

“I used to eat and drink anything I wanted. Because of how active I was, I could get away with it. Once you get out of the daily routine of physical activity, you settle into a normal routine,” MJ explained to GQ. Jordan stressed that once his routine reflected that of the average person’s, it was hard to adjust his ways.

“It becomes harder to say no to a cheeseburger. It’s tough to get in that gym when you don’t have that same motivation. Before, it was, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get myself in shape because I have a season coming up.’ Now it’s all personal initiative,” he continued.

Now in his 60s, the basketball icon is getting a taste of what the rest of us have to go through in order to maintain our physical condition. It’s much more difficult to motivate yourself to work out every day when your livelihood and career aren’t depending on it.

Jordan’s sudden weight gain following his retirement wasn’t subtle. He received widespread attention for the extra pounds he put on after his final season with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan’s weight gain attracted attention

Jordan was once one of the skinniest stars in the association, but that quickly changed once he retired. MJ gained a few dozen pounds in the years following his career, ironic considering his frequent jabs at Charles Barkley for his own weight problems.

Recently, MJ has been taking his vacationing to the next level and put on even more weight as a result. Now up an estimated 40 pounds, fans are beginning to worry about the 14-time All-Star’s health.

“His rapid weight gain is worrisome. Belly fat is the most dangerous fat of all and puts him at high risk for diabetes. If I were him, I would make serious changes to the way I was eating before it’s too late!” one insider said.

It’s hard to not relish in the luxury that Jordan has built for himself. But if he hopes to avoid serious health issues in the coming years, MJ will have to tap into the work ethic that led to him becoming one of the greatest athletes in history.