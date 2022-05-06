Basketball

“I would let my daughter and mother get to 9 points and then crush them”: Magic Johnson revealed just how competitive he is following retirement from Lakers

“I would let my daughter and mother get to 9 points and then crush them”: Magic Johnson revealed just how competitive he is following retirement from Lakers
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"A 37-year old James Harden could earn $61M if he signs a supermax": Who in their right mind would pay for the declining step back ask Twitterati
Next Article
"Ja Morant is at 149.3 million, Steph Curry at 88M and Giannis at 46.2M": Grizzlies superstar breaks yet another social media views record for the NBA
NBA Latest Post
"Ja Morant is at 149.3 million, Steph Curry at 88M and Giannis at 46.2M": Grizzlies superstar breaks yet another social media views record for the NBA
“Ja Morant is at 149.3 million, Steph Curry at 88M and Giannis at 46.2M”: Grizzlies superstar breaks yet another social media views record for the NBA

Ja Morant breaks another social media views record for the NBA and this time he…