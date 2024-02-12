“She Was Sleeping The Whole Time”: Luka Doncic Expands On His Daughter Gabriela Attending Her First Game

Basketball, NBA, Atlanta Hawks – Dallas Mavericks, Doncic erzielt 73 Punkte January 26, 2024, Atlanta, GA, USA: The Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. The Mavericks won, 148-143, as Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points. Atlanta USA – ZUMAm67_ 0396825442st Copyright: xJasonxGetzx

The recent matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder transcended the realm of competitive sports. After all, it marked the first-ever NBA game attendance for Gabriela, the daughter of the Mavs talisman, Luka Doncic. Soon after the conclusion of the game, the Slovenian expanded on the heartwarming moment while recounting the precious sight.

In the post-match conference, the 24-year-old candidly shed light on the paramountcy of the instance. “It’s a different feeling. She won’t remember it, but I’ll remember it forever. It was her first game. She was sleeping the whole time. But it’s a different edge. It’s different,” the 5x All-Star mentioned.

Thus, the occasion served as an extension of the memorable journey in his relationship with his fiance Anamaria Goltes. After all, Gabriela’s birth on 1st December last year marked “the happiest day” of the 2019 ROTY’s life. Following this, Doncic showcased his admiration by writing Gabirela’s name on his game-worn sneakers.

Amidst the cherishable moments, parenthood has presented him with its fair share of challenges. In a recent episode of The Old Man & The Three, the 6ft 7″ guard admitted to changing the newborn’s diapers from time to time. “Of course, I change,” he revealed before adding, “Not as much as Ana, but I do”.

Undoubtedly, the dynamic between him and his daughter has brought out the tender side of his off-court personality. The infant’s presence in his life has certainly transformed his perspective as an individual as the Mavs star embraces the adversities of fatherhood. So, her visit to the recent NBA game meant more to him than his words could express.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks delivered on the promise

Despite Gabriela staying asleep for most of the match, the Texas franchise provided her with a joyful experience. The hosts defeated the visitors 146-111 to extend their winning streak to four games. The international star was particularly impressive, registering 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in 31 minutes of gameplay.

Alongside this, the recent recruits Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington received applause on their debuts. Coming off the bench, the former recorded marvelous 19 points, and 9 rebounds in a mere 17 minutes. Refusing to be outdone, Washington registered 14 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist on his first-ever appearance for the organization.

Therefore, the trade moves have seemingly provided the franchise with renewed enthusiasm. Defeating a title-contending side such as the OKC definitely acted as a major moral booster for the roster. So, the fans would be hoping for the team to ride this tide longer to eventually secure their spot in the playoffs.