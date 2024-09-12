Dirk Nowitzki Doles Out Advice for Luka Doncic Following NBA Finals Run: “Good Sometimes to Get a Little Disappointment”

Dallas Mavericks oguard Luka Doncic (right) with former player Dirk Nowitzki against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks went as far as the NBA Finals in the 2024 Playoffs. The team is looking to go one step further and win the title in 2025. They added Klay Thompson to the roster to help achieve their goal, which Dirk Nowitzki approves of.

During an appearance on the DLLS Sports, the Hall of Famer lauded his former team for their exceptional work over the past two years in building a roster capable of contending for the title and living up to their billing last season. He said,

“Been extremely proud and extremely fired up to see what we [Mavericks] were able to build. With building around Luka obviously. And then adding like a Kyrie, and then adding little pieces here and there. And now making a finals run, and then adding Klay Thompson. Obviously should be great fit for the team… I’m just excited to be a fan more than anything.”

The host then brought up Nowitzki’s MVP season, a bittersweet campaign that culminated in a loss in the 2006 NBA Finals. He asked the Mavericks icon if he had any advice for Luka Doncic, who is also coming off a Finals loss. He replied,

“Just keep doing what he [Luka] is doing, honestly. Do your game, play your game. I know it wasn’t the ending that you were hoping for. But, you know what? You’re just getting started. You’re 25 years old. It’s good sometimes, to get to get a little disappointment to try again, to motivate you and push you to work harder, and to become even a better player”

Luka Doncic is already one of the best players in the NBA. However, the motivation that the Finals loss will provide him could push him to a new level. His two biggest co-stars will also come in with something to prove.

Irving is keen on adding a title to his resume after his failed stints with the Celtics and Nets, while Klay Thompson yearns to prove he is still a great player. The signs look great for the Mavericks heading into the 2024-25 season. These are exciting times for fans of the franchise like Nowitzki.