“I’ve always said no one talks about teams, It’s always the player fault”: Draymond Green takes an indirect dig at Timberwolves via Andrew Wiggins

Warriors forward Draymond Green takes a shot at the teams/organizations in the NBA as Andrew Wiggins has a breakthrough season.

Many in the media and around considered trading D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins as a poor decision on behalf of the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins had earned the tag of being a bust when it came to the top pick in the first round, courtesy of his stint in Minnesota.

Playing for the Timberwolves, Wiggins found limited success but failed to live up to the expectations of the first pick in a draft. In the six seasons he played for the T-Wolves, they had a 166-276 record with one appearance in the playoffs. At the time, the former ROTY averaged 19.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG.

In what many believed, Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were the perfect duo to bring the Wolves on the global map. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, with the former teammates failing to find ways to win games. Ultimately, Wiggins got traded to the Warriors.

Also read: “On one hand he preached the importance of family to Andrew Wiggins, the next thing you know he trades him overnight”: Wiggins still holds a grudge against the Minnesota Timberwolves

While the Canadian star wasn’t ideally happy about leaving the Wolves, the trade proved to be a blessing in disguise for him.

Draymond Green takes an indirect shot at the Timberwolves via Andrew Wiggins.

With Luka fans still recovering from Wiggins’ poster dunk, the latter had a sensational Game Three against the Mavs, playing both ends of the floor. Being coached under Steve Kerr and part of the Warriors system, Wiggins has blossomed and how.

While the twenty-seven-year-old had hit a slump post the ASG break, he has certainly stepped up when it matters the most. Three games into the western conference, Wiggins is averaging 20.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.7 APG, making contributions at both ends.

With Wiggins finally finding success, his teammate Draymond Green had a special message targeted toward the teams/organizations. The three-time champion doesn’t mince his words, often being the voice for other players in the league.

“I’ve always said no one talks about teams that guys are on or organizations that guys are in. It’s always the player fault,” said Green.

Via: Reddit

On the other hand, Wiggins continues to hold a grudge against his former team, visible in his performances against them. Former teammate KAT believes Wiggins should have been given more time on the Wolves.

Also read: “Andrew Wiggins just killed Luka Doncic on National TV!”: NBA Twitter react as Air Canada dunks all over Mavericks’ star in Game 3 of the WCF

While Wiggins deserves all the praise in the world, Coach Kerr and his crew need to be given their flowers for finding the ideal role for the former Kansas player.