NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Draymond Green playing vs Milwaukee Bucks? Golden State Warriors release calf injury report ahead of matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co

Draymond Green is ruled out for the back-to-back against Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls and most likely for the entire road trip.

The Golden State Warriors have lost the #1 spot to Phoenix Suns after a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The road trip has not started on a positive note for them. Stephen Curry, despite having a triple-double, shot poorly from the field.

Steve Kerr decided to use him off the ball more and it was clearly a poor decision. Klay Thompson is currently on a minutes restriction and Draymond Green did not play the last couple of games. Unless Stephen Curry plays at an MVP level like earlier, their chances of staying at the very top are less.

Also Read: “Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic”: The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will not be available for the Milwaukee Bucks matchup

After Memphis Grizzlies extended their win streak to 10 by defeating the Warriors, everyone was curious to know Draymond Green’s availability. Especially since the Warriors are set to face two top-seeded teams back-to-back on the road.

Steve Kerr ruled him out for the upcoming matchups. He seemed undecided about playing him in the final game on the road against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green won’t play in Milwaukee or Chicago. Steve Kerr said “I guess there’s a chance” Green could rejoin Warriors in Minnesota, but “doubtful”. Likely out for entire road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

Green is no 7-footer but he is the Warriors’ best chance to contain the reigning finals MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo single-handedly lifted the Bucks from 11th seed to third in a span of two weeks. Lately, however, they have been struggling again. The Bucks are 1-4 in their last 5 games and will be hungry for a win against the Warriors.

Also Read: “C’mon Corey Kispert, shoot that!”: Kyle Kuzma seen getting mad at Wizards rookie for passing up open three that would have given the forward his first ever triple-double