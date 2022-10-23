$620 Million Magic Johnson’s Keenness To Buy Las Vegas Raiders Will Skyrocket The NFL Franchise’s Worth

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

5-time NBA champion Magic Johnson has expressed interest in buying a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL is undoubtedly one of the biggest leagues on the planet. Right from the player salaries to the broadcasting rights, the amount of money involved in the league is just insane.

Moreover, why nobody hesitates in calling NFL the most valuable league in the world is because it is the only competition with 16 teams valued at $4 Billion or more.

In fact, Jerry Jones-owned Dallas Cowboys was recently declared to be the first and only $8 Billion franchise to ever exist. Without a doubt, earning big by owning a stake in any of the franchises is something extremely rich individuals, families, groups etc dream of.

As it turns out, former NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who has earned big by making some really smart investments, is also eyeing to purchase an NFL franchise.

Magic Johnson Wants To Buy Minority Stake In Las Vegas Raiders

Reportedly, Johnson has expressed interest in buying a minority stake in NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. In August this year, the Raiders were valued at $5.1 Billion.

Without a doubt, Magic himself is a massive brand and his association with the franchise is only going to skyrocket it’s worth if the deal goes though.

In fact, Raiders owner Mark Davis received a minority stake buyout offer a few months ago which had set the enterprise’s worth to a whopping $6.5 Billion. Looking at this, one can only imagine where Johnson will take the team’s worth if he eventually ends up getting what he wants.

Many athletes are showered with cash for playing in different leagues around the world. However, not many end up adding so much to their net worth as Magic has done.

The NBA champion’s current net worth stands at $620 Million. His enterprise owns a stake in global restaurant chains Burger King and Starbucks. Moreover, the 5 time NBA champion also holds a minority stake in one of the most successful MLB franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If Johnson ends up owning a stake in the Raiders, we can expect other superstar athletes to also express their desire to own NFL franchises and it will only bring in more money to the already cash rich league.

