“Dirk Nowitzki Had That Kobe Vibe to Him!”: 2011 NBA Champion Draws Parallels Between Mavericks Legend and the Black Mamba

Caron Butler was the most recent appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast. While on the show, the Miami Heat’s assistant coach talked about his move to the Dallas Mavericks just before the 2011 Championship run. While talking about his experience with the Mavs, Butler was quick to point out how committed Dirk Nowitzki was during the 2020-2011 season. The ex-Heat player compared Nowitzki’s attitude and work ethic to that of Kobe Bryant himself.

But Butler isn’t the only legend that holds high regard for Dirk. Charles Barkley has been vocal about his appreciation for Nowitzki as well. Barkley often takes Nowitzki as his yardstick for comparison on being asked about newer European talents like Victor Wembanyama. The Chuckster even said that an 18- year old Dirk once “whooped ass” against him and some NBA players.

Caron Butler talks about his 2011 trade and Nowitzki’s Mamba mentality

During the Knuckleheads podcast, Butler was asked about his move to Dallas during the 2010-2011 season. Talking about it, the 43-year-old said, “I was exhausted and I needed a change of scenery…Someone had told me that if you go to Dallas, you might win a ring…So me and my longest-tenured teammate, Brendan Haywood got traded to Dallas together. We go there, and immediately Dirk [Nowitzki]…he had that Kobe vibe to him, not with the communication and all but just the work ethic.”

Caron would go on to explain the comparison he had drawn between the German sensation and the Black Mamba. He remembers that, “Man Dirk squeezed everything out of himself the man that season.”

The 2011 NBA Champion even drew comparisons between the two legends’ focus levels, telling the podcast co-hosts that he never had seen someone that locked in. The hard work and long hours paid off for Dirk, as the Mavs would become the first franchise to win a Championship with a European star at its helm. Butler, who unfortunately got injured a few months into the regular season, continued with the team and eventually won a ring too.

Dirk Nowitzki had ice in his veins

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off possibly one of the greatest upsets in sports history. For the anomaly to take place, Dirk had to play out of his mind and he did. Fans who witnessed the epic finals of 2011, know that Dirk almost didn’t miss during the series.

The ‘German Jesus’, as many refer to him, was completely unstoppable. Even a LeBron-led Heat team was unable to stop the 7-footer, as he continued to shoot one-legged fadeaways. The Mavericks legend put up 26 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2 assists over the 6-game finals, on his way to Finals MVP honors.