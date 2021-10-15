“Dirk Nowitzki will beat Luka Doncic cause he just won’t miss”: Mark Cuban explains why he picks the Dallas legend to defeat the Slovenian superstar in a one-on-one matchup

Mark Cuban was asked to pick a winner in a one-on-one matchup between Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavs owner selected the German legend.

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic are undeniably two of the greatest players to represent the Dallas Mavericks. While Nowitzki has retired as a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA player, MVP, Champ, and a Finals MVP, Doncic is the upcoming face of the league with 2 All-Star and 2 All-NBA selections in his first 3 years in the association.

Fortunately, fans got to witness these two European megastars on the same team back in the 2018-2019 season. And while we saw both of them take on the court together, the two must’ve surely gone at it against each other in their practices. Sadly, we don’t know who prevailed victorious in that high-anticipated matchup.

Also Read: When Kobe Bryant took up the unconventional dance form to rehab from an ankle injury

Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed who he believed the winner of this imaginary battle would be.

“I think Dirk Nowitzki will win because he won’t miss”: Mark Cuban on a hypothetical Dirk-Luka Doncic one-on-one battle

Mark Cuban made an appearance on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast and spoke about Stephen Curry and many other topics. During one point of the podcast, the host asked Cuban to pick one winner in a hypothetical Dirk-Luka matchup.

Picking the big man to win the battle, Mark explained:

“I think Dirk because Dirk won’t miss. Just in a regular one-on-one game, I think I gotta go with Dirk. Dirk couldn’t stop Luka, but Luka couldn’t stop Dirk and Dirk four years in (to his career) is a better shooter.”

We have to agree with Mark on this one. In a one-on-one battle between the two, in their primes, Dirk Nowitzki will surely get the win. Nowitzki, back in his day, was a problem for any defender. Very few elite defenders were able to prevent the 7-foot sharpshooter from going on a scoring rampage.

However, Luka is not far behind in terms of dominance. At age 22, the Slovenian prodigy is already one of the best players in the league, being a difficult assignment for any opponent to guard.

Also Read: NBA Twitter mocks LAL as they go winless in the preseason, losing all 6 of their games

Luckily, Mark Cuban has watched these two stars up and close. And when he selects Dirk Nowitzki in this battle, he definitely must’ve put an immense amount of thought behind it.