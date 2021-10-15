“LeBron James and the Lakers aren’t even going to make it to the postseason!”: NBA Twitter mocks LAL as they go winless in the preseason, losing all 6 of their games

After losing to the Sacramento Kings 116-112, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ended their pre-season campaign on a terrible, winless 0-6 record.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers front office surrounded LeBron James and Anthony Davis with an entirely new squad. Acquiring several All-Stars, future Hall-Of-Famers, and the biggest names in the game, LAL surely look like the deadliest team on paper.

Adding Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, among many others, the Lakers are surely one of the title favourites for the 2021-2022 campaign.

However, seeing their preseason campaign, LeBron and co. are nowhere close to being dangerous as every analyst and enthusiast envisioned them to be. Losing their final preseason battle 116-112 on Thursday night, against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers have now lost their 6th straight preseason game.

NBA Twitter trolls LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after going winless in the preseason

As soon as the Lakers registered their 6th consecutive preseason loss, NBA Twitter went wild and brought their best jokes out.

If it consoles Lakers fans – King James did have a pretty solid outing. Putting up 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Bron finished with a team-high +/- of +17, and surely looks to be ready for the regular season.

Agreed it’s only the preseason, but the lack of chemistry between the team should surely be a matter of grave concern. With the regular season commencing in only a few days, we hope to see a more energetic, motivated and dedicated bunch aiming to win their 2nd title in 3 years.