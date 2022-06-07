Basketball

“Dirk was murdering us! He had 27-28 points at halftime!”: Charles Barkley recollects the moment he first met Dirk Nowitzki on a Nike tour

Charles Barkley once tried to convince Dirk Nowitzki to visit Auburn after watching him cook the NBA players on the Nike "Hoop Heroes Tour". 
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"We know our Top 3": Rahul Dravid expects KL Rahul and other top-order batters to maintain strike rate in high-scoring T20Is
Next Article
Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo?
NBA Latest Post
“Klay Thompson really doesn’t have Ray Allen and Reggie Miller on the list”: When the Warriors star named himself, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki on his Mt. Rushmore of shooters
“Klay Thompson really doesn’t have Ray Allen and Reggie Miller on the list”: When the Warriors star named himself, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki on his Mt. Rushmore of shooters

During the 2017 All-Star Weekend, Klay Thompson revealed the 4 players on his Mt. Rushmore…