Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo almost left the NBA after his family’s visa application was rejected!”: When the Bucks superstar almost left the NBA due to USA’s three-strike rule 

Giannis Antetokounmpo almost decided to leave the NBA. As his family's visa application was denied for the second time! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Tim Duncan trusted someone and got screwed over $20 million”: When Spurs legend learned his lesson the hard way losing around 10% of his $220 million career earnings
Next Article
Weather forecast Colombo today: What is R Premdasa Stadium Colombo weather prediction for SL vs AUS 1st T20I?
NBA Latest Post
“Zion Williamson is fun-loving, liked by his teammates, and I’ve enjoyed my experiences with him”: CJ McCollum reiterates how the media has wrongfully been depicting the NOLA forward
“Zion Williamson is fun-loving, liked by his teammates, and I’ve enjoyed my experiences with him”: CJ McCollum reiterates how the media has wrongfully been depicting the NOLA forward

According to CJ McCollum, the media has portrayed a wrong picture of what Zion Williamson…