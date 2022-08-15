Basketball

$400 million, and 48 years later, Shaquille O’Neal finally cast his vote, and he wouldn’t say for whom 

Shaquille O'Neal needed a $400 million fortune, and 48 years to finally cast a vote. He voted for the first time in the 2020 elections.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant battled $25 million Heat star by playing mind games by complimenting his son
Next Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo admits $228 million Bucks contract isn’t stopping him from potentially leading the Bulls like Michael Jordan
NBA Latest Post
Giannis Antetokounmpo admits $228 million Bucks contract isn’t stopping him from potentially leading the Bulls like Michael Jordan
Giannis Antetokounmpo admits $228 million Bucks contract isn’t stopping him from potentially leading the Bulls like Michael Jordan

Giannis Antetokounmpo openly reveals he might follow Michael Jordan’s footsteps and play for the Chicago…