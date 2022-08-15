$400 million, and 48 years later, Shaquille O’Neal finally cast his vote, and he wouldn’t say for whom 

Shaquille O’Neal needed a $400 million fortune, and 48 years to finally cast a vote. He voted for the first time in the 2020 elections.

We have a Question, when was the first time you cast a vote in your hometown? Were you 18? 20? Perhaps even 30? No matter, what is important is that you cast a vote.

For Shaquille O’Neal, it took an awfully long time to do that. Well, 48 years to be precise. Yes, Shaq didn’t cast a vote for the first time till he was almost half a century old.

In his defense, he had a rather busy career. Smashing backboards, dunking on athletes, winning championships, appearing in over 10 dozen ads, having a successful media broadcasting career, and so much more, phew!

When the public found out, they weren’t too happy about it. Mr. O’Neal was one busy individual, but the reign or the term of President Donald Trump was infuriating enough that he decided to shed all inhibitions and cast a vote.

While he didn’t explicitly reveal whether he voted in the preliminaries or not, he did specify that he cast an early absentee ballot for president.

Shaq revealed this in his “The Big Podcast with Shaq”. While he is not giving any excuses for not voting earlier, he says that this time he wants to be involved in local politics, specifically in Atlanta, Florida, and Louisiana.

All of these are places where he has a distinct connection. He has been actively involved in the election of local officials in each of these states. He wanted to be a more active member of the community.

It is good to see someone as influential as Shaq going out and voting, it urges others to do the same.

He didn’t disclose who he voted for. But he worked on the When We All Vote initiative led by Michelle Obama and we have a sinking feeling his vote went to the party in blue.

