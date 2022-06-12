“Do I miss Miami, the city or the team? Savannah misses the city!”: LeBron James gets aided by wife in answering a question by SportsCenter on Instagram live

Miami Heat’s #6 LeBron James was an absolute icon in the city of Miami.

After the storm around “The Decision”, King James graced the Magic City with some of his own brand of sorcery. The Heat reached the NBA Finals in each year of James’ tenure, winning two rings.

LeBron, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed one of the most star-studded lineups in league history. The original “Superteam”; the Heat were a force to reckon with.

#OTD in 2012, with the Miami Heat trailing 3-2 in the series, LeBron James put on a clinic in Game 6 of the ECF vs the Boston Celtics 👑 45 points

15 rebounds

5 assists 19-of-26 FGpic.twitter.com/umxlIzyfOR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2022

Since then, LeBron has represented his hometown Cavaliers and the LA Lakers. He has since added two more rings to his set of accolades. However, it is quite clear which the best team he played with was.

Recently, LeBron has been very active in fan interactions following his failure to make the Playoffs. During one such Instagram live session, he was questioned about whether he missed Miami.

How did LeBron James respond to questions about missing South Beach?

LeBron is a master of media interactions and managed to evade any controversy with his response. James responded by saying that his wife, Savannah misses the City.

About the team, however, the King opted to remain silent. James made no mention of the Miami Heat or missing the team.

While LeBron did take the Heat to a couple of Championships, Miami is always Wade County. LeBron is more often associated with the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and is almost synonymous with their recent history.

Heat fans definitely would not appreciate LeBron’s response. But then again, they did win the LeBron race and make all other franchises envious in 2010.

It seems unlikely that LeBron makes a return to Miami. But #6 will forever be iconic in “White Hot” Heat colors.

